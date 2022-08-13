Sydney
Sleeplessness

  • Theatre, Performance art
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
This intimate performance work at Carriageworks sheds light on a secret family history and the Forgotten Australians

This new performance work by Australian artist Kaz Therese fuses drama and documentary to take audiences on a journey of discovery through the artist’s family history, throwing light on the intergenerational impacts of institutionalisation and migration. 

Developed over the past two decades by Therese, Sleeplessness is a radically honest and empathetic look at three generations of women in the artist’s family, in an effort to recover a history that had been erased. Starting with the discovery of a death certificate for their Hungarian grandmother that mysteriously labels her dying as a German man, Therese brings audiences along for a fascinating and emotional journey as they work backwards in time to uncover the mysteries of their family. The performance follows a fractured narrative, travelling through Budapest, the history of the Forgotten Australians in the 1950s, the artist’s upbringing in Western Sydney and arriving in the present day.

Part-mystery, part-documentary, part forensic investigation, this quintessentially Australian story has been developed with support from Carriageworks and is presented there, in the former industrial workshops cum contemporary multi-arts precinct. The performance is supplemented by roundtable discussions and workshops.

Sleeplessness is showing at Carriageworks until August 14, sessions are limited.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
carriageworks.com.au/events/sleeplessness-2022/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
$50+bf

Dates and times

Buy
