Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sondheim on Sondheim: CANCELLED

  • Theatre, Musicals
Sondheim and Lapine
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A star-studded line up of some of Australia’s most loved performers pay tribute to musical theatre genius Stephen Sondheim

Update, March 14: Due to the recent heavy rains, this event has been cancelled.

A funny, affectionate and revealing tribute to musical theatre’s greatest composer and lyricist, Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed virtuoso Stephen Sondheim. It comes to Australia for five shows only after debuting on Broadway in 2010.

To be directed by one of Australia’s most respected musical theatre directors, and Sondheim devotee, Tyran Parke (Chess, Follies and Barnum), this strictly limited Aussie tour of the Tony Award-nominated show features an all-star cast. Audiences have the chance to see performances from Rhonda Burchmore, Anton Berezin, Fiona Choi, Peter Coleman-Wright, Amy Lehpamer, Ainsley Melham, Anna O’Byrne and Josh Piterman.

Songs are featured from 19 Sondheim shows including West Side Story, Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion and Into the Woods.

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments", Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the much-loved songwriter in his own words and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences will get an inside look at his personal life and artistic process. It’s a fitting tribute to the legend, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

Sondheim on Sondheim plays two shows only in Sydney at the Capitol Theatre on March 28 and 29. Book your tickets here.

Want more? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this March.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Contact:
sondheimonsondheim.com.au/
Price:
$69-$170
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.