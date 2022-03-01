Time Out says

A star-studded line up of some of Australia’s most loved performers pay tribute to musical theatre genius Stephen Sondheim

Update, March 14: Due to the recent heavy rains, this event has been cancelled.

A funny, affectionate and revealing tribute to musical theatre’s greatest composer and lyricist, Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed virtuoso Stephen Sondheim. It comes to Australia for five shows only after debuting on Broadway in 2010.

To be directed by one of Australia’s most respected musical theatre directors, and Sondheim devotee, Tyran Parke (Chess, Follies and Barnum), this strictly limited Aussie tour of the Tony Award-nominated show features an all-star cast. Audiences have the chance to see performances from Rhonda Burchmore, Anton Berezin, Fiona Choi, Peter Coleman-Wright, Amy Lehpamer, Ainsley Melham, Anna O’Byrne and Josh Piterman.

Songs are featured from 19 Sondheim shows including West Side Story, Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion and Into the Woods.

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments", Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the much-loved songwriter in his own words and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences will get an inside look at his personal life and artistic process. It’s a fitting tribute to the legend, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

Sondheim on Sondheim plays two shows only in Sydney at the Capitol Theatre on March 28 and 29. Book your tickets here.

