Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Sydney theatre in March

Sydney theatre in March

Here's what and who to check out on Sydney stages this month – and where to find 'em

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour 2012 production image courtesy Opera Australia
Photograph: Lisa Tomasetti
By Ben Neutze, Maxim Boon and Stephen A Russell |
Advertising

It's a big month on Sydney's stages – both indoor and outdoor – with the opening of major musical 9 to 5 and Opera Australia's epic harbourside staging of La Traviata. But if you're after something a bit more intimate, our indie theatres are in full swing this month.

RECOMMENDED: How to score cheap theatre tickets in Sydney.

After something a little less dramatic?

Advertising