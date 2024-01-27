Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs

  • Theatre
  • New Theatre, Newtown
Sophia = Wisdom theatre image
Photograph: Supplied | Patrick Kennedy Phenomenological Theatre
Advertising

Time Out says

Obie Award-winning playwright Richard Foreman’s acclaimed, highly unconventional show Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs makes its Australian debut

After first premiering in New York more than 50 years ago, Obie Award-winning playwright Richard Foreman’s highly unconventional show Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs will make its Australian debut this year at Newtown’s New Theatre.

In partnership with The Patrick Kennedy Phenomenological Theatre, under founding director Patrick Kennedy, the multifaceted play is set to be an archetypal example of Foreman’s uniquely experimental stylised theatre. In line with the acclaimed playwright’s signature style, expect dramatic narrative to be subversively eschewed, as the performance moves between still-life motifs and calls on the audience to interrogate their own understanding of the characters and themes.

Kennedy, who will be the first director to bring this absurdist play alive on an Australian stage, has described Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs as “Part dada, part slapstick comedy and part philosophical interrogation into loneliness”.

The British director has directed eight Foreman plays in the past, but this will be his first time directing a Foreman play in Sydney.

"Sydney has such a vibrant arts scene, catering for all types of interests and so it feels a natural home to give audiences here a glimpse into potentially the most radical theatre they will ever witness," Kennedy said.

The man behind the play – avant-garde American playwright Richard Foreman – has created more than 50 plays, receiving 10 Obie awards for his written work, his directing and 'sustained achievement'.

Foreman describes his theatre as “total theatre,” uniting “elements of the performative, auditory and visual arts, philosophy, psychoanalysis and literature”.

On the Australian debut of Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs, Foreman has said, “I know that Sophia will be in exceptional hands with Patrick and his company of Australian performers... I wish I could be there in person on opening night."

Sophia=(Wisdom) Part 3: The Cliffs comes to the New Theatre from January 10 until January 27. Tickets cost $35, with concession tickets also available. You can snap tickets up over here

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
newtheatre.org.au/
Address:
New Theatre
542 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
$35

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.