Here's what and who to check out on Sydney stages this month – and where to find 'em

Sydney Festival has now wrapped up, but theatre companies all across the city are kicking into top gear with high profile shows. And after some two years of disruptions, Sydney's stages are determined to put on the razzle dazzle.

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical finally gets its Aussie debut (we talked to the local star stepping into Parton's "teenie, tiny little shoes"), and it's your last chance to see the revolutionary musical Hamilton before it leaves town for good. Opera Australia is also serving up a summer season packed with love, murder and revenge.

Meanwhile, Sydney Fringe Festival is bringing some unconvential delights in February, and with Mardi Gras taking over the city for much of the month, there's plenty of killer queer performance happening.

Note: in light of the evolving Omicron surge, many events across Sydney are being postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Things are changing rapidly. Always check ahead to see if an event or venue you're planning to attend is still open, and what precautions and conditions of entry are in place.