The cast of Hamilton in Sydney on stage
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Sydney theatre in February

Here's what and who to check out on Sydney stages this month – and where to find 'em

Alannah Maher
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Alannah Maher
Sydney Festival has now wrapped up, but theatre companies all across the city are kicking into top gear with high profile shows. And after some two years of disruptions, Sydney's stages are determined to put on the razzle dazzle. 

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical finally gets its Aussie debut (we talked to the local star stepping into Parton's "teenie, tiny little shoes"), and it's your last chance to see the revolutionary musical Hamilton before it leaves town for good. Opera Australia is also serving up a summer season packed with love, murder and revenge.

Meanwhile, Sydney Fringe Festival is bringing some unconvential delights in February, and with Mardi Gras taking over the city for much of the month, there's plenty of killer queer performance happening.

Note: in light of the evolving Omicron surge, many events across Sydney are being postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Things are changing rapidly. Always check ahead to see if an event or venue you're planning to attend is still open, and what precautions and conditions of entry are in place. 

Recommended: How to score cheap theatre tickets.

Musicals

Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Hamilton

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darling Harbour

Is Hamilton, the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won the hearts of critics and audiences the world over, as good as everyone says? In a word, yes. If you want to stop reading here and just book your tickets, we’ll understand. You don't have long left to see the spectacular Aussie production in Sydney, the show must close February 27.

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Lizzie
Photograph: Supplied/Clare Hawley

Lizzie

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

We’ve all heard the old twisted nursery rhyme somewhere: “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother forty whacks.” The true story of Lizzie Borden is the stuff of American legend. For those unfamiliar with the grisly tale; on a sweltering summer morning in 1892, a prominent Massachusetts businessman and his wife were brutally axed to death in their home. Their daughter Lizzie was the prime suspect. Her trial became a media sensation, her story became a legend – and more recently, it was turned into a thumping rock musical.

 

Read review
Buy ticket
9 to 5 the Musical
Photograph: Supplied/Peter Brew-Bevan

9 to 5 the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Haymarket

Tumble out of bed and stumble to the theatre: Dolly Parton's stage version of hit 1980 comedy 9 to 5 is finally making its Australian debut. The musical features an entire score of Dolly songs, including the landmark title track '9 to 5', and follows the plot of the film pretty closely: workmates Doralee (played by Parton in the film), Violet (originally Lily Tomlin) and Judy (Jane Fonda) have been pushed to the edge by a narcissistic boss. So they hatch an elaborate plan to extract their revenge, and hilarity ensues. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who penned the film.

Read more
Buy ticket
Six the Musical
Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images

Six the Musical

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

What if the Spice Girls did a concept album about King Henry VIII’s wives and Baz Luhrmann directed the concert video? That, in a nutshell, is Six’s vibe: an up-tempo, empowering, all-singing, all-dancing account of the lives of the six key ladies in the Tudor monarch’s orbit. Much like Hamilton before it, the pop musical is making history buffs out of legions of musical theatre tragics, and making musical theatre tragics out of pop and hip hop lovers. 

 

Read review
Buy ticket
A Chorus Line
Photograph: Robert Catto

A Chorus Line

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

There are few shows that have made as big an imprint on the landscape of musical theatre as Michael Bennett’s 1975 masterpiece A Chorus Line. The production about a group of hopeful dancers auditioning for a role on Broadway, Bennett famously created the show by interviewing real-life dancers, who spilled some extraordinary stories which made it into the final show. It went on to pick up a Pulitzer Prize and an astonishing ten Tony Awards, beating Chicago to the Best Musical gong. Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s production of A Chorus Line has been on its own journey of grit and determination.

Read more
Buy ticket
Girl from the North Country
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Girl from the North Country

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Duluth, Minnesota, 1934: as the Great Depression kicks into high gear and winter takes the city in its icy grip, a number of characters gather at the failing boarding house operated by Nick Laine (Peter Kowitz), all of them grappling with disillusionment and loneliness – and their woes are inextricably expressed through the songs of one Bob Dylan. The result is a piece that is a little bit Our Town, with a touch of The Iceman Cometh, and a nod to Of Mice and Men.

Read review
Buy ticket
Heathers: the Musical
Photograph: Supplied/Nicholas Gomez

Heathers: the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

“Fuck me gently with a chainsaw,” Heathers: the Musical is coming to Darling Harbour. And before you start writing letters to the editor, that brilliantly graphic line is lifted directly from the cult classic 1989 movie starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater as teen misfits attempting to right the wrongs of a trio of high school queen bees. It’s certainly one of the darker films to make its way to the stage in musical format, arguably only out-creeped by American Psycho. And while the musical tones down some of the more shocking elements of the plot, it remains gleefully potty-mouthed.

Read more
Buy ticket
Mainstage and indie

Grand Horizons
Photograph: Supplied/STC/Prudence Upton

Grand Horizons

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Millers Point

Sydney Theatre Company's smash-hit look at romance and the intergenerational divide returns for an encore season. After half a century of marriage, Bill (John Bell of Bell Shakespeare fame) and Nancy (sometime Lady Macbeth Linda Cropper) have very little new to say to each other. That changes after yet another silent, near-ritualistic dinner together in their nicely appointed but nigh-on anonymous retirement flat (the play’s title is the name of their “independent living” community).

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner
Photograph: Suppplied/Teniola Komolafe

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Darlinghurst

After receiving rave reviews when Darlinghurst Theatre debuted this throughly contemporary play in 2021, this dark comedy is back on the Sydney stage in 2022 ahead of a national tour. Cleo tweeted that she wanted Kylie Jenner dead. She was (mostly) joking. Knife emoji. Over the next 90 minutes, the sharply delivered, jaw-achingly funny play written by British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones and directed in its Australian iteration by Shari Sebbens, follows Cleo and her best friend Kara as they wade through murky waters.

Read review
Buy ticket
Triple X
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Triple X

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Dawes Point

We all have those little things that get us through the mundane and sometimes uncomfortable motions of life. But choosing to ignore the things that eat away at the fibre of our being comes at a cost. Penned by and starring award-winning playwright, comedian and proud trans woman Glace Chase, Triple X is a profound and commanding new Australian play that asks us to question how much of ourselves we are willing to sacrifice for the pursuit of happiness and the people we love. 

 

Read review
Buy ticket
At What Cost?
Photograph: Belvoir/Daniel Boud

At What Cost?

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Surry Hills

Palawa man Nathan Maynard (The Season) was named as Belvoir St’s 2019 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow and set to work on a modern tragedy set in his home state of Lutrawita/Tasmania. Now Belvoir audiences will get to see the fruits of that collaboration when At What Cost? finally debuts in 2022. Starring Wiradjuri man Luke Carroll and directed by Noongar man Isaac Drandic, the play centres on a young father and First Nations man, Dan, who’s focused on doing right by his family while also living up to his responsibilities to the land and his community.

Read more
Buy ticket
Opening Night
Photograph: Belvoir/Daniel Boud

Opening Night

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Surry Hills

Film lovers will be psyched to see new life breathed into one of the greats of ‘70s cinema in Carissa Licciardello’s fresh take on this John Cassavetes drama. The 1977 movie about an ageing actress self-combusting in the out-of-town tryouts for a new Broadway show has developed a devoted cult following since its premiere. In 2008, it was adapted for the stage by auteur director Ivo van Hove, and proved a significant source of inspiration for The Second Woman, one of the most celebrated pieces of performance to come out of Australia in the last decade.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Cabaret and comedy

Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett
Photograph: Supplied/Craig Sugden

Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett

  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • The Rocks

Summer just got a whole lot steamier, with Germany’s biggest and boldest kabarett star coming down under to pitch The Famous Spiegeltent at the Rocks for one hell of a party. With her infamous troupe of bombastic Bohemians in tow, European superstar Bernie Dieter is making her long anticipated Sydney debut with a month-long spiegeltent extravaganza packed with funny, dark and debaucherous entertainment popping up on the foreshore of Circular Quay and the MCA.

Read more
Buy ticket
Sydney Fringe Sideshow
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Fringe | Georgia Mooney

Sydney Fringe Sideshow

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • The Rocks

If you go down to the Rocks this summer, you’re in for a big surprise. The Sydney Fringe is taking over the historic precinct with a bunch of Australia’s most exciting artists for a brand new event featuring a smorgasbord of darkly cool comedy, theatre, music, dance, immersive performance, projection and installation works. Choose your adventure from over 100 shows and events packed into nine sizzling summer nights.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Wonders
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Opera House

Wonders

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

Part magic show, part mental manipulation masterclass, Wonders is the extraordinary Scott Silven at his most hypnotic – sharing early childhood memories, weaving a colourful narrative and ultimately casting a spell over his awestruck audience. The Sydney Opera House has a longstanding history of presenting unforgettable spectacles, and this 70-minute show is no exception.

Read more
Buy ticket
Dance

Wudjang: Not the Past
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Wudjang: Not the Past

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Millers Point

After three decades at the helm of one of the country’s most vital arts companies, it’s hard to imagine a swan song that could possibly do justice to the legacy and vision of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Stephen Page. But as the lights began to fade on its arresting final scene – a cascade of golden wattle petals drifting gently onto the stage – there was little doubt that Wudjung: Not the Past was a production worthy of being Page’s last as the leader of Australia's top Indigenous dance troupe.

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Opera

La Bohème
Photograph: Prudence Upton

La Bohème

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

La Bohème premiered in 1896 and quickly ascended into the pantheon of the greatest operas of all time. The story of a poor seamstress, Mimi, and her bohemian friends is set in Paris around 1830, but Opera Australia’s production, directed by Gale Edwards, changes the setting to Berlin in the 1930s, with lavish costumes and set design that capture all the decadence and glamour of the Weimar Republic, with red velvet curtains, fishnets and boho threads.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Magic Flute
Photograph: Supplied

The Magic Flute

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Chatswood

There's a reason why The Magic Flute is one of Mozart's most popular works. It contains some of the most thrilling arias in the entire operatic canon, and the fairytale world of princes and princesses, dragons and adventure has captivated audiences for centuries. In terms of family-friendliness though, it runs a little long to keep the kiddos engaged. Thankfully, The Magic Flute, performed by Willoughby Symphony and Pacific Opera, is a pocket-sized one-hour adaptation perfect for the whole family's enchantment.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Marriage of Figaro
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Australia

The Marriage of Figaro

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

With meticulous sets, costumes and lighting that make it look like something a Dutch master has painted, this Figaro is a visual treat. Mozart's scintillating score, composed in a whirlwind six weeks, is famous for its use of ensemble, with trios, quartets and even a sextet appearing throughout. Based on the play by Beaumarchais, it’s a tale of love and lust across the class divides, with a philandering count trying to seduce his wife’s servant Susanna on her wedding day to the valet Figaro. Susanna will use disguises and tricks to fend him off, and shenanigans ensue.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Otello
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Australia

Otello

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

Love, envy, deception, betrayal: Shakespeare’s play Othello traffics in big emotions and themes, and that’s what Verdi’s opera version Otello delivers at scale. The composer was coaxed out of retirement to write it, and it premiered in 1887 to immediate success. This production from German director Harry Kupfer locates the action on a single set – a dramatic red and black staircase. The part of Iago is sung by Italian star Marco Vratogna, with Yonghoon Lee taking the title role and Karah Son, the tragically devoted Desdemona.

Read more
Buy ticket
Turandot
Photograph: Prudence Upton

Turandot

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

Director and choreographer Graeme Murphy's 1990 take on Turandot is one of Opera Australia's true evergreen productions. Almost three decades after its premiere, it still looks fabulous, driven by dance and an otherworldly design. The story concerns a beautiful and brutal princess who challenges suitors to answer three riddles – if they fail they are beheaded. Yonghoon Lee and Ivan Gyngazov will share the role of Calaf, the brave prince who sings Pavarotti’s greatest hit, ‘Nessun Dorma’, the incredible aria that expresses Calaf’s determination to win the princess's hand.

Read more
Buy ticket
