Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The best theatre to see in Sydney this month

Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

Six the Musical Sydney Opera House 2019 supplied
Photograph: Idil Sukan Six the Musical UK cast

The best theatre to see in Sydney this month

The lights are down, the curtains are up and we are so ready to get theatrical around town once more

By Ben Neutze
Advertising

It's been one heck of a year, but Sydney's theatres have dusted themselves down and got their glad rags back on. Swinging into the busiest season, it's a joy to welcome back old friends and new as we gear up once more.

We're so close to Sydney Festival now, and Hamilton is waiting in the wings, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There's a jam-packed December to get through first, so without further ado, here are a few of our fave board-treading go-tos for this month. 

 

Mainstage and indie theatre

Eryn Jean Norvill surrounded by screen images of her playing multiple characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Theatre Drama Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point

Swinging in last minute, all dramatic-like, STC looks to have clinched the best show of the year gong with this mind-bending Oscar Wilde adaptation. A tour de force by Eryn Jean Norvill, she hopscotches between all 26 of the gothic classic's key characters. An actor of extraordinary skill, she's also aided by a team of roving camera operators, a network of vast suspended screens, and a wildly ambitious intermingling of real-time and pre-recorded video. This show cannot be missed, with Sydney editor Maxim Boon saying the show, "manages to say so much, and with such an innovative voice, as helmed by a performance that will surely be remembered as one of the greatest ever seen on an Australian stage."

 

Read more
Buy
Vanessa Williams in Griffin's Wicked Sisters
Photograph: Supplied

Wicked Sisters

Theatre Comedy Seymour Centre, Darlington

Something wicked this way comes. Alma De Groen’s whip-smart revenge tragi-comedy Wicked Sisters has landed at Griffin Theatre’s hallowed Stables for an encore run, after first debuting there in 2002. Alec Hobbes, social Darwinist and artificial intelligence researcher, is dead. Vanessa Downing, as Alec's acerbic widow Meridee, tiptoes around the computer, much like she did during most of her marriage to Alec. And then a trio of women she knew in university show up to her Blue Mountains home to drag her back into the real world. Directed by Nadia Tass, it's an initmate look at female friends and old history. 

 

 

Read more
Advertising
A family gathers around the dinner table for Christmas lunch
Photograph: Supplied

Rules for Living

Theatre Comedy Sydney Opera House, Sydney

STC's Christmas family catastrophe comedy Rules for Living is just the thing if you want to get some prep in for the inevitable festive lunch dust ups after a few too many sherrys. The directorial debut of Susanna Dowling (The Kiss, The Hungry Ghost), she breathes new life into British playwright Sam Holcroft’s blows-by-Boxing Day bonanza. Sonia Todd (Harold in Italy, Life of Galileo) stars as Edith, the decidedly un-chill matriarch of an already on edge family. Enter youngest son Matthew (Keegan Joyce, Vivid White) a fed-up lawyer dreaming of treading the boards, and, unfortunately, also his brother’s wife. Said wife (Amber McMahon, Accidental Death of an Anarchist) just needs a drink. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty. Pop yourself on the guest list.

Read more
Buy

Musicals

Channing Tatum with buff male dancers on stage announcing Magic Mike Live
Photograph: Supplied

Magic Mike Live

Theatre Musicals The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

Speaking of movies turned into big stage extravaganzas, get ready to sweat with the boys (and a handful of fabulous girls)  of Magic Mike Live. Diverted from Melbourne, where it was supposed to open first, their loss is our muscular gain. Channing Tatum might not be stripping down for us, but he has assembeld one heck of a limber cast who will clamber around the audience in a purpose-built big top that's part-burlesque club, part-workout sweathouse.It will premiere at Moore Park on December 17, after runs in Las Vegas, London and Berlin. Tatum says, “The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and travelling around Australia. The fact that it’s actually happening now is mind-blowing to me."

Read more
Buy
A green hued circus tent cast photo from the Us tour of Pippin
Photograph: Terry Shapiro

Pippin

Theatre Musicals Sydney Lyric, Darling Harbour

The Lyric lit up with Pippin, the story of a young prince who runs away to the circus. “We’re thrilled to invite audiences back to the theatre to experience this magical show,” Australian producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones say. The Broadway sensation originally debuted in 1972, with music and lyrics by Oscar and Grammy-winner Stephen Schwartz, who went on pen Wicked, and had Motown Records backing. Roger O Hirson wrote the book, and original director Bob Fosse contributed to the libretto. In other words, the gods of musicals are all over this acrobatic circus showdown. Time Out New York reviewer Adam Feldman says the show is “musical-theatre showmanship at its best, a thrilling evening of art and craftiness”.

 

 

Read more
Advertising
Callum Francis and Seann Miley Moore in costume for Rent, including angel wings, on the steps of the Opera House
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Rent

Theatre Musicals Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Speaking of Broadway royalty, Jonathan Larson’s smash-hit rock musical Rent is on its way to the Opera House. Kinky Boots champ Callum Francis and former The X-Factor competitor Seann Miley Moore will step into the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning show about struggling New York artists  trying to keep their head above water, meet rent and stay alive as the HIV/AIDS crisis crashes the party. “In these dangerous times where the world is ripping apart at the seams, we can learn from those who stare death in the face every day, by reaching out to each other and bonding as a community,” Larson, who tragically died just before the show opened, said in 1996 and his words are just as true today.

Read more
Buy

Circus and cabaret

Royal Heart Revue
Photograph: Tom Wilkinson

The Royal Heart Revue

Theatre Performance art The Vanguard, Newtown

Curated and hosted by Sydney's queen of burlesque herself, Porcelain Alice, this vintage-style variety show takes over Newtown’s stalwart vaudevillian-vibed live venue, the Vanguard, with a gang of gorgeous showgirls and unruly circus folk. The monthly show made a recent heart-stopping return after the city went dormant due to the big party pooper of 2020. But don't worry if you missed out, you have three more shots, on December 3, 10 and 17. With burlesque front and centre, you can also expect to see circus, aerial acts and troupes sporting heart motifs. Like all great post-lockdown comebacks, this is a ‘dinner and a show’ event, with a two-course meal included in your ticket ($101.90).

Read more
Buy

Dance

A man in black t-shirt and jeans jumps with one finger in the air in front of a red spray-painted warehouse brick wall
Photograph: Pedro Greig

New Breed

Dance Carriageworks, Eveleigh

We blooming love that Sydney Dance Company’s grand return champions emerging choreographic talent. It may be a long, hot summer already, but New Breed gives us goosebumps like the first shoots of spring. Leaping into Carriageworks, the seventh annual showcase fanfares four socially distanced works by some of Australia’s most promising rising stars. They include the magnificent Joel Bray, two of SDC’s stellar ensemble Chloe Leong and Jesse Scales, and Raghav Handa, who we got to see work magic as part of Opera House event Unwrapped: Dances for NowRafael Bonachela, SDC’s artistic director, says he’s pumped for this first show of 2020. “I’m excited that we will be able to share the work of four talented artists representing the next generation of Australian choreographers with audiences.”

 

Read more
Buy

Family-friendly shows

Frozen Capitol Theatre Disney Sydney 2019
Photograph: Deen van Meer

Frozen

Theatre Musicals Capitol Theatre, Haymarket

What could be cooler than booking a trip to Arendelle while we wait for international borders to re-open? The magnificent Jemma Rix, who was so spectacular as Elphaba in Wicked, takes on another enchanted role as the magically cursed Elsa, doomed to go it alone in her icy palace while belting out irrepressible earworm  ‘Let it Go’. SIX the Musical star Courtney Monsma plays her estranged sister Anna, with Jersey Boys lead Thomas McGuane as Prince Hans, and Jonathan MacMillan and Lachlan McIntyre sharing the role of reindeer herder Sven. Matt Lee (Mary Poppins) get the best gig in show as adorably goofy snowman Olaf. With am ice-cool cast like this, consider us super-excited. 

Read more
Buy
Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising