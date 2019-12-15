Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.
The best theatre to see in Sydney this month
The lights are down, the curtains are up and we are so ready to get theatrical around town once more
It's been one heck of a year, but Sydney's theatres have dusted themselves down and got their glad rags back on. Swinging into the busiest season, it's a joy to welcome back old friends and new as we gear up once more.
We're so close to Sydney Festival now, and Hamilton is waiting in the wings, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There's a jam-packed December to get through first, so without further ado, here are a few of our fave board-treading go-tos for this month.
Mainstage and indie theatre
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Swinging in last minute, all dramatic-like, STC looks to have clinched the best show of the year gong with this mind-bending Oscar Wilde adaptation. A tour de force by Eryn Jean Norvill, she hopscotches between all 26 of the gothic classic's key characters. An actor of extraordinary skill, she's also aided by a team of roving camera operators, a network of vast suspended screens, and a wildly ambitious intermingling of real-time and pre-recorded video. This show cannot be missed, with Sydney editor Maxim Boon saying the show, "manages to say so much, and with such an innovative voice, as helmed by a performance that will surely be remembered as one of the greatest ever seen on an Australian stage."
Wicked Sisters
Something wicked this way comes. Alma De Groen’s whip-smart revenge tragi-comedy Wicked Sisters has landed at Griffin Theatre’s hallowed Stables for an encore run, after first debuting there in 2002. Alec Hobbes, social Darwinist and artificial intelligence researcher, is dead. Vanessa Downing, as Alec's acerbic widow Meridee, tiptoes around the computer, much like she did during most of her marriage to Alec. And then a trio of women she knew in university show up to her Blue Mountains home to drag her back into the real world. Directed by Nadia Tass, it's an initmate look at female friends and old history.
Rules for Living
STC's Christmas family catastrophe comedy Rules for Living is just the thing if you want to get some prep in for the inevitable festive lunch dust ups after a few too many sherrys. The directorial debut of Susanna Dowling (The Kiss, The Hungry Ghost), she breathes new life into British playwright Sam Holcroft’s blows-by-Boxing Day bonanza. Sonia Todd (Harold in Italy, Life of Galileo) stars as Edith, the decidedly un-chill matriarch of an already on edge family. Enter youngest son Matthew (Keegan Joyce, Vivid White) a fed-up lawyer dreaming of treading the boards, and, unfortunately, also his brother’s wife. Said wife (Amber McMahon, Accidental Death of an Anarchist) just needs a drink. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty. Pop yourself on the guest list.
Musicals
Magic Mike Live
Speaking of movies turned into big stage extravaganzas, get ready to sweat with the boys (and a handful of fabulous girls) of Magic Mike Live. Diverted from Melbourne, where it was supposed to open first, their loss is our muscular gain. Channing Tatum might not be stripping down for us, but he has assembeld one heck of a limber cast who will clamber around the audience in a purpose-built big top that's part-burlesque club, part-workout sweathouse.It will premiere at Moore Park on December 17, after runs in Las Vegas, London and Berlin. Tatum says, “The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and travelling around Australia. The fact that it’s actually happening now is mind-blowing to me."
Pippin
The Lyric lit up with Pippin, the story of a young prince who runs away to the circus. “We’re thrilled to invite audiences back to the theatre to experience this magical show,” Australian producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones say. The Broadway sensation originally debuted in 1972, with music and lyrics by Oscar and Grammy-winner Stephen Schwartz, who went on pen Wicked, and had Motown Records backing. Roger O Hirson wrote the book, and original director Bob Fosse contributed to the libretto. In other words, the gods of musicals are all over this acrobatic circus showdown. Time Out New York reviewer Adam Feldman says the show is “musical-theatre showmanship at its best, a thrilling evening of art and craftiness”.
Rent
Speaking of Broadway royalty, Jonathan Larson’s smash-hit rock musical Rent is on its way to the Opera House. Kinky Boots champ Callum Francis and former The X-Factor competitor Seann Miley Moore will step into the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning show about struggling New York artists trying to keep their head above water, meet rent and stay alive as the HIV/AIDS crisis crashes the party. “In these dangerous times where the world is ripping apart at the seams, we can learn from those who stare death in the face every day, by reaching out to each other and bonding as a community,” Larson, who tragically died just before the show opened, said in 1996 and his words are just as true today.
Circus and cabaret
The Royal Heart Revue
Curated and hosted by Sydney's queen of burlesque herself, Porcelain Alice, this vintage-style variety show takes over Newtown’s stalwart vaudevillian-vibed live venue, the Vanguard, with a gang of gorgeous showgirls and unruly circus folk. The monthly show made a recent heart-stopping return after the city went dormant due to the big party pooper of 2020. But don't worry if you missed out, you have three more shots, on December 3, 10 and 17. With burlesque front and centre, you can also expect to see circus, aerial acts and troupes sporting heart motifs. Like all great post-lockdown comebacks, this is a ‘dinner and a show’ event, with a two-course meal included in your ticket ($101.90).
Dance
New Breed
We blooming love that Sydney Dance Company’s grand return champions emerging choreographic talent. It may be a long, hot summer already, but New Breed gives us goosebumps like the first shoots of spring. Leaping into Carriageworks, the seventh annual showcase fanfares four socially distanced works by some of Australia’s most promising rising stars. They include the magnificent Joel Bray, two of SDC’s stellar ensemble Chloe Leong and Jesse Scales, and Raghav Handa, who we got to see work magic as part of Opera House event Unwrapped: Dances for Now. Rafael Bonachela, SDC’s artistic director, says he’s pumped for this first show of 2020. “I’m excited that we will be able to share the work of four talented artists representing the next generation of Australian choreographers with audiences.”
Family-friendly shows
Frozen
What could be cooler than booking a trip to Arendelle while we wait for international borders to re-open? The magnificent Jemma Rix, who was so spectacular as Elphaba in Wicked, takes on another enchanted role as the magically cursed Elsa, doomed to go it alone in her icy palace while belting out irrepressible earworm ‘Let it Go’. SIX the Musical star Courtney Monsma plays her estranged sister Anna, with Jersey Boys lead Thomas McGuane as Prince Hans, and Jonathan MacMillan and Lachlan McIntyre sharing the role of reindeer herder Sven. Matt Lee (Mary Poppins) get the best gig in show as adorably goofy snowman Olaf. With am ice-cool cast like this, consider us super-excited.