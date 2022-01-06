A humongous 'ice berg' will be suspended over Sydney Harbour for this daring performance art

A 2.7 tonne, intricately sculpted block of ice is hoisted 20 metres above Sydney Harbour from the foot of the Opera House in this epic performance art piece. From renowned local company Legs on the Wall, Thaw returns to Sydney Festival with poignant timing.

On this precarious iceberg, a lone woman scrambles to protect it from the elements and the industrial crane that seems to toy with them both. Part art installation, part performance art, and part slow-drip suspense thriller, Thaw delivers a climate change message you won’t soon forget.

Performed by three artists throughout the day, Thaw runs from 10am to 8.30pm over three days from January 14 to 16. Word to the wise, head down at 7.30pm if you want to catch the epic climax. On the Sunday, the performance will be accompanied by a series of thought-provoking speeches for a companion piece they’re calling Thaw: Enough Talk. Climate leaders and action-taking members of the public come together to deliver a series of ten-minute speeches that exhort, provoke and inspire climate action.

If you're holed up at home, you can still get in on the action with Thaw Cam. The event will be available to view as a livestream as part of Sydney Festival's At Home digital program and on Sydney Opera House's Stream platform. Lovers of slow TV can enjoy the entire 10 hour performance as a live video feed on Saturday January 15 from 10am to 8.30pm. It’s free to watch and tune in at any time during the livestream.

