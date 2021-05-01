A vibrant and insightful account of what it means to be a First Nations woman in contemporary Australia

Seven seems to be a lucky number for actor and emerging director Shari Sebbens. Fresh from helming Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, which we raved about with a five-star review, she’s now tackling The 7 Stages of Grieving for her debut as resident director at STC.

Describing it as a “rite of passage for Indigenous women performers”, the work explores what it means to be a First Nations woman in contemporary Australia. It was a huge hit for co-writers Deborah Mailman and Wesley Enoch when it first bowed in 1995. Barbara and the Camp Dogs star Elaine Crombie steps into the one-hour, one-woman show that illuminates seven phases of Aboriginal history: Dreaming, Invasion, Genocide, Protection, Assimilation, Self-Determination and Reconciliation. It’s a powerful testament to survival that can summon humour and the joy from horror; a gift to thousands of years of storytelling on these lands.

And if you were lucky enough to see it previously, it’s still worth booking a ticket to this new production, because Enoch and Mailman have revisited the script from a contemporary perspective to meditate on what has changed in the 26 years since the show first opened, and how far we still have to go.

When we spoke to STC’s artistic director Kip Williams about bringing the beloved text back to the Wharf, he was excited to see what Sebbens will do with it. “I have a very strong connection to the show, given that it was one of the first I ever saw at the company,” he says. “My mum took me to see the Wayne Blair-directed production that starred Ursula Yovich. I’d always wanted to program it during my time here, and the fact that that Shar is going to interpret this extraordinary text for 2021 audiences, after so much has happened in the past 12 months with the Black Lives Matter movement and the discourse around justice for Aboriginal Australians and Treaty, is thrilling.”