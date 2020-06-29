The off-Broadway hit returns to Sydney in slightly different circumstances

A play about sex, lies, masking tape and a dodgy art rip-off is one of the first theatrical performances to welcome an actual audience into an honest-to-goodness theatre in Sydney since the Beforetime.

We’ve become accustomed to seeing new theatre online and re-embracing cabaret with dinner and a show, but now up to 24 Sydneysiders can sit down (appropriately distanced, of course) to take in a full-length play.

Set in the early noughties, long before Zoom was a thing, The Credeaux Canvas depicts the three twenty-somethings desperate for a lucky break who resort to fooling a wealthy art connoisseur with a forgery. It's presented by Lambert House Enterprises, the first company to bring the hit play to Sydney’s Stables Theatre in 2002, after its off-Broadway debut the year before.

Produced and directed by Les Solomon from a stageplay by Keith Bunin, it’s billed as a window into the disillusionment of entitled generation Ys and is laced with humour, sexual tension and a very unusual nude scene. Starring Samson Alston, Jasper Bruce, Rachel Marley, Tom Kelly and Beth Daly, it will be staged at El Rocco Café and Theatre in Kings Cross from Thursday, July 23.

Audience members will be seated towards the rear of the venue, away from the actors, and they are encouraged to wear masks. “I’m confident this brilliant cast of actors will deliver a highly intimate, bold and totally absorbing version of this great play,” Solomon says of the set-up. “[Audience members] will feel they are almost intruding into the world of a burgeoning New York artist in turn of the millennium New York.”