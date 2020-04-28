The Girl who Forgot to Sing Badly

Theatre Lovett delight with this one-man show for kids that comes packed with fun ideas while encouraging them to step out of their box

Sydney Opera House's outstanding From Our House to Yours digital program continues apace. Kicking this week off is an exceptional kids' show that's all about resilience, solution-finding and really bad singing.

Louis Lovett leads the way, playing all and sundry in this one-man-show recorded in 2014. Centring on young Peggy O'Hegarty, she and her family are packers, stuffing everything and anything into boxes for a living. From fruit to chooks, to full-sized humans, nothing is too big or too small for the O'Hegartys.

But when everyone but Peggy disappears, she has to face a big, wide, wintry world alone, with nothing but her boxes to keep her company. Perfect for kids aged six and up, it guides them through life lessons about love, loss, and the courage to sing like you just don't care. It's full of raucous, laugh-inducing fun as well as the powerful emotional beats. And goats. Don't forget the goats.

Streaming on the Opera House's From Our House to Yours platform Wednesday, April 28, at 4pm AEST, the show will be available to view any time you like afterwards.