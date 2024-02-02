Time Out says

The biggest play to come out of London and New York will make its Australian debut in February

Experience the highs and lows of the new hit production from the Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy. Following critically acclaimed sold-out seasons in London’s West End and on Broadway, this five-time Tony Award-winning Best Play will make its Australian premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney on February 21. You only have five weeks to experience this acclaimed spectacle by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, which will only show in Sydney until March 24.

Adapted from Stefano Massini’s original work by Ben Power and directed by Academy Award and Oscar winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Skyfall, Spectre, American Beauty), The Lehman Trilogy is “a story about a family and a company that changed the world.” Simple as it sounds, you will be amazed by the epic storytelling spanning 163 years – all told by just three actors, plus one pianist, Cat Beveridge.

The three-part saga follows the Lehman brothers' journey from Bavaria to America in the mid-19th century – essentially pursuing the American Dream. Together, they established a company – Lehman Brothers – that in 2008, would spectacularly collapse into bankruptcy, triggering the world’s largest global financial crisis.

The Lehman Trilogy is narrated by three actors who seamlessly portray more than 50 characters. Howard W. Overshown will reprise his performance of the fiery middle brother Emanuel Lehman, a role he recently played at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by Adrian Schiller (The Crucible, Old Vic, Young Vic, The Merchant of Venice) in the role of commanding oldest brother Henry, and Aaron Krohn (As You Like It, Cabaret) in the role of peace-making youngest sibling Mayer.

The on-stage talent is matched behind the scenes, with an awe-inspiring set design by Es Devlin (Hamlet, Beyonce's Renaissance world tour). You’ll be transported across time and space, with her detailed and stunning historical backdrops, including a centrepiece rotating glass cube (the “magical music box called America”), which constantly changes the audience’s perspective.

The Lehman Trilogy is only in Sydney for a limited season from February 21 to March 24. Make the most of this rare opportunity by purchasing your tickets from $69 here.