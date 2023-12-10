Time Out says

The Devil comes down to Surry Hills when Belvoir takes on this fantastical and defiant literary classic

Written in secret in the gloom of repression and passed around under the noses of Stalinist state police, The Master and Margarita became a legend long before the novel was officially published. Now Mikhail Bulgakov’s literary masterpiece – told via a giant talking cat, a mad novelist and an ill autocrat – lets fly at Belvoir St Theatre.

In a city run by fools and mediocrities, elites protect their power, thinkers squabble over trivia, and everyone is consumed by greed and materialism. And sitting on a park bench in this city is the Devil himself. (What's he doing here?) At the centre of all the madness is Margarita, who has to become a witch in order to save a lost manuscript – and us all.

This brand-new adaptation comes from artistic director Eamon Flack and a team of brilliant theatre animals (aka out-of-work actors who were employed during lockdowns). Flack describes their source material as "this indestructible phenomenon of what art can be in times of panic and fear and depression". Not hard to see what inspired them to take on this narrative behemoth.

“But more than anything, I think, coming out of Covid with this project... we've been keeping a torch burning for the pure love of theatre and theatricality. What this novel demands of a group of artists in order to achieve it, is total commitment to the idea that theatre is great and wonderful, and it requires such outrageous solutions," says Flack.

The cast features some of Australia’s finest actors, including Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Tom Conroy (Tell Me I’m Here), Marco Chiappi (Wayside Bride), Josh Price (The Cherry Orchard), Matilda Ridgway (Jasper Jones), Anna Samson (TV’s Home & Away), Mark Winter (STC’s Chimerica), Jana Zvedeniuk (Tell Me I’m Here), Gareth Davies (Melbourne Theatre Company’s The Cherry Orchard) and Amber McMahon (Stop Girl).

Flack says that The Master and Margarita is going to be unlike anything the company has staged before, and is a celebration of radical theatricality:

“Its most recent English-speaking production had a budget of millions and a six-month rehearsal… But we found ourselves doing it with literally nothing as our starting point and said: ‘If this company went broke, could we revive it by just putting some actors on stage with this battered old Penguin edition of the book?’ And the whole project has spawned from that place.”

Looks like we're in for a wild, joyful and magnificent show.

The Master and Margarita runs at Belvoir St Theatre from November 11 to December 17. Tickets range from $37-$72 and you can snap them up over here.

