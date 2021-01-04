Opera Australia are back with the jolly romantic folly we need right now

It’s been a long nine-month wait between drinks for Sydneysiders to sup on the finest wine of Opera Australia but they are back at long last. Opening the 2021 season with classic rom-com The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár, the bubbly operetta is the perfect antidote to the extended shutdown. An opulent affair, it will sweep up visitors to the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage from January 5 to 16.

Superstars Julie Lea Goodwin and Alexander Lewis follow up their celebrated turns in West Side Story in the lead roles of former lovers Hanna Glavari and Danilo Danilovich in this lightly comic tale of a newly wealthy widow who suddenly find herself at the centre of many attentions.

They’ll be joined in the dance spectacular by David Whitney as Baron Mirko Zeta and soaring soprano Stacey Alleaume as Valencienne, as well as an ensemble comprising local talent including Jane Ede, Luke Gabbedy, Richard Anderson, Benjamin Rasheed and Angela Hogan. Director Graeme Murphy also handles the sparkling choreography, with conductor Brian Castles-Onion leading the Opera Australia Orchestra and Opera Australia Chorus, and set designer Michael Scott-Mitchell pairing with costume designer Jennifer Irwin to bring the glitzy glamour of French Art Deco stylings.

