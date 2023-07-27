Sydney
The Night of the Playwrights

  • Theatre
  • Beckett's, Glebe
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Glebe’s underground heritage restaurant is paying tribute to Australia’s forgotten playwrights with a dinner and a show to remember

If you have a passion for good theatre and a penchant for great wining and dining, listen up. Head into the private wine cellar below Glebe’s eccentric heritage underground restaurant for The Night of the Playwrights.

Playwright, theatre director and restaurateur Wendy Beckett is proudly presenting the eighth edition of the ClubHouse Arts Series, Beckett’s dinner-theatre vignette series this July, celebrating the best of our Australian playwrights. The evening will celebrate the forgotten heroes of the Australian theatre scene, with the honourees including Alana Valentine, Campion Decent, Hilary Bell, Mary Rachel Brown, Noelle Janaczewska, Reg Cribb, Sandie Eldridge, Andrea James, Andrew Bovell, Stephen Sewell and Victoria Midwinter-Pitt.

Celebrating creativity, culture and cuisine, the four-course menu by chef Jeff Schroeter (formerly of Bistro Moncur) is designed to enhance the theatrical experience. Food will be served with matching wines (or non-alcoholic wines if preferred). Between courses guests will be treated to a 25-minute performance by comedian and broadcaster Peter Berner (Backberner) who will warm up the evening with his irreverent humour.

Playwrights are a largely invisible group, often working alone and in isolation. This dinner seeks to make an exception, with Wendy Beckett personally acknowledging each playwright. 

The Night of the Playwrights takes place in Beckett’s sandstone wine cellar, beneath the larger upstairs restaurant. Enter, through floating velvet curtains, into a room where stone walls are graced with photographs of famous playwrights, and the atmosphere is reminiscent of the mid-century bars and lounges of New York and Paris.

Usually, the regular Theatre Vignettes events are dedicated to promoting and highlighting the work of actors performing in the current theatre season, with diners treated to a short performance between courses in an intimate dinner party affair. Regulars include actors, directors, producers, foodies, politicians, journos, and local theatre enthusiasts.

The Night of the Playwrights is a one-night-only event happening on Thursday, July 27, from 6-10pm. Tickets are $175 for Clubhouse members ($195 for non-members). Tickets are available over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.theatrebybecketts.com.au/
Address:
Beckett's
134 Glebe Point Road
Sydney
2037
Contact:
hello@beckettsbardining.com.au
Price:
$175-$195
Opening hours:
6-10pm

Dates and times

Buy
