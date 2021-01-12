The hot and fraught footy play aims to hit the back of the net this Mardi Gras

Made famous by Years and Years star Russell Tovey on stage and then BAFTA-nominated on the big screen, closeted footy player drama The Pass, written by John Donnell, is set to score more plaudits with a brand-new strike at the Seymour Centre this Mardi Gras.

Running from February 11 until March 6, the jaw-dropping two-hander casts Ben Chapple (Playing for Keeps) as Jason. When we first meet him he’s a teenaged new signing sharing a hotel room in Bulgaria with fellow noob teammate Ade (Deng Deng). The horseplay turns a bit handsy, but Jason pushes aside the possibility of something more in favour of Premier League stardom and all the glamorous trappings that brings. Touching base with him twice more across three scenes, the play assesses the mental health challenges wrought by staying in the closet in favour of a career fraught with homophobia from fans, fellow players and the establishment. It also takes a look at the collateral damage experienced by Ade and others. It’s gripping stuff, spanning a decade of desire denied.

Directed by Ed Wightman, who took on the assistant director role on both Billy Elliot the Musical and Fawlty Towers Live, this new production also casts Home and Away star Cassie Howarth and Tom Rodgers (Starstruck: The Stage Musical). Wightman says: “John Donnelly has created a thrilling and provocative play for today. The Pass is a wild, unpredictable and riveting ride, and I am thrilled to be directing the Australian premiere production.”