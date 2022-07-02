Time Out says

This punchy play about the underworld of Victorian female boxing is getting it's Australian premiere

Four very different Victorian women are drawn into the dark underground world of female boxing by the eccentric Professor Sharp. Controlled by men and constrained by corsets, each finds an unexpected freedom in the boxing ring. A place where their lives, decisions and futures are in their own hands for the first time.

They may each get in the ring in pursuit of the title of Lady Boxing Champion of the World, but what each stands to gain from every bout far exceeds any title. The women punch for recognition, they jab for education, they spar for a future, and they fight for survival.

Joy Wilkinson's play The Sweet Science of Bruising is an epic tale of passion, politics and pugilism. This production from Theatre Travels and One Good Act at Marrickville’s humble Flight Path Theatre marks the show’s Australian premiere.

Find out more and book your tickets here.

(Content Warning - please be advised that the show contains references to violence, spousal abuse, abortion and sex work.)

