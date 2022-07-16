Anne Bronte’s feminist classic gets a contemporary twist with Sydney Theatre Company

Time Out says

In her mainstage debut, emerging playwright Emme Hoy takes inspiration from the irreverent comedy of Fleabag and lush beauty of Pride & Prejudice. The Tenant of Wildfell Hall is a contemporary interpretation of a novel by the youngest and most unruly Bronte sister, Anne, which is considered the first English feminist novel. On that description alone, we’re already clambering for tickets. But wait – it gets better.

According to STC’s artistic director Kip Williams: “Anne wrote this subversive, radical novel that centres on a woman, Helen Graham, who has left her husband with her small child in tow. And that in and of itself was such a scandalous premise that Anne’s sister, Emily, tried to have the novel banned. It was radical in its own time.”

“What Emme has done is take the sweeping romance and lush period drama of the Bronte novel and infuse it with contemporary politics and a perspective that feels urgent and fresh.”

One month ahead of the play’s opening, Hoy was appointed STC’s new Patrick White Playwrights Fellow. Way to overachieve, right? Hoy’s relationship with STC began in 2017 when she became a member of the inaugural Emerging Writers Group; she then went on to write additional scenes for the Company’s 2018 production of Saint Joan starring Golden Globe Award-winner Sarah Snook.

Directed by Sydney Theatre Co’s resident director Jessica Arthur (Grand Horizons, Wonnangatta) The Tenant of Wildfell Hall stars Tuuli Narkle (Black is the New White tour), Remy Hii (The Golden Age, Crazy Rich Asians), Danielle Catanzariti (Pinnochio), Tara Morice (A Cheery Soul), Ben O’Toole (The Harp in the South), Steve Rodgers (Power Plays), Eliza Scott in their STC debut, Anthony Taufa (Home, I’m Darling) and Nikita Waldron (Rules For Living).

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall is on at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay from June 21 to July 16.