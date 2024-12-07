It’s the end of the Wharf Revue as we know it. And we don’t feel fine

After 25 years making us laugh, Australia’s most irreverent political satirists – The Wharf Revue crew – are performing for one final season. Titled The End of the Wharf As We Know It, this promises to be a bittersweet end to a very successful (and hilarious) venture that has spanned a quarter century.

With the talented trio of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott at the helm for its final year, the 90-minute show (no interval) guarantees plenty of LOLs. As always, no one will be safe from ridicule and no topic is taboo. With their trademark wit and wisdom, the show will shine a light on the foibles of our politicians near and far through sketches, songs and satire.

Public figures and the who’s who of Australian politics have always been the butt of the show’s jokes over the years, and they are sure to be included in the final outing. Think Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott and Carr, to name a few from yesteryears. As for today’s political upheavals, the cast needn’t look further than Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo to impersonate.

In a world that’s full of doom and gloom, the Wharf Revue gives us reason to ponder, question and, above all, laugh – at ourselves, at the human condition, at the world at large. Don’t miss this very last chance to watch these maestros of the powerful punchline take a bow.

The End Of The Wharf As We Know It is on at the Seymour Centre from November 11 until December 7, 2024. Book tickets over at here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: