Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott are back for one final hurrah, aided and abetted by Mandy Bishop

It’s been one hell of a ride over two remarkable decades for the comedy stalwarts behind The Wharf Revue, but a certain global whatsit tried to put paid to this time-honoured tradition. It was unsuccessful, though they’ve now decided to throw in the towel anyway.

Back for a momentous last hurrah, the original trio of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott have sharpened their wits and are ready to sling their mud as they fittingly take a final bow at STC, newly returned to the Wharf. Even better, they’ve recruited the magnificent Mandy Bishop to bolster the mayhem. They'll play at STC until March 20. But demand has been so high, they've extended the run already. A month-long encore season opens at the the Seymour Centre from March 24-April 24.

The planet may be a bin fire, sometimes quite literally, and a large swathe of our world leaders appear barely qualified to run a chook raffle, but thank goodness the revue-ers are here to keep the bastards honest and be damned with fake news. STC artistic director Kip Williams is says, “It’s been a pretty extraordinary run of shows over 20 years,” noting that anything can happen. “I’m hoping Mandy brings her Julia Gillard impersonation out just one more time.”

