Time Out says

Sydney's notorious pack of political satirists are back at it, with our latest prime minister in their sights

Our latest prime minister, Anthony Albanese, gets a turn in the hot seat thanks to the affable satirists of the Wharf Revue and their latest show, Looking for Albanese. Between their season in Canberra and their upcoming national tour, Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott will set down at the Seymour Centre for a merciless but mirthful take at everything that has occurred under the Albanese government since the last federal election, including (but not limited to) “inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, Covid-19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War III”.

“Whether he’s Albo Baggins tackling the Mountain of Debt, down a rabbit hole in Wonderland or fighting a terf war in Inner West Side Story, Australia’s favourite new PM is ably supported by Tanya, Chris, Tony, Jim and Katy,” said the Wharf Revue team. “Not so much by Jacqui, Allegra and Pauline on the very cross benches. And let’s not mention King Charles, Vladimir, Boris and Joe – oh bugger, we just did.”

The Wharf Revue crew have been sticking the boot into richly deserving targets since the turn of the millennium, delivering up-to-the-minute, ripped-from-the-headlines satire, song, dance and strangeness to eager audiences around the country. With our new PM in the crosshairs, this will be one you don’t want to miss.

The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese plays at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from Nov 12 to Dec 11. Get your tickets here.