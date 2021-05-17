Prepare for scares in a gripping ghost story perfect for Ensemble’s intimate stage

If these long, dark and cold nights have you hankering for a shivering of a different kind, terrifying British horror story The Woman in Black has been giving folks the spine-tingling creeps for a very long time. The original novel by Susan Hill, published in 1983, relays the eerie tale of a young lawyer haunted by the memory of his supernatural experience while dealing with the estate of the late Mrs. Drablow, who died alone in the desolate surrounds of at Eel Marsh House. A TV movie followed six years later, and Harry Potter alumnus Daniel Radcliffe appeared in a big screen version in 2012.

The stage play, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, spooked audiences silly on London’s West End, where it soon became the second-longest show to ever run there. Now Sydneysiders can test if they have the mettle to make it through without screaming when it opens in the unnervingly intimate surrounds of Ensemble Theatre on June 11, the perfect spot to recreate Eel Marsh.

Mark Kilmurry takes the helm with Rachel Chant as assistant director, leading Jamie Oxenbould (Baby Doll) as the lawyer Mr Kipps and Garth Holcombe (Tribes) as the actor he hires to tell his tale and hopefully exorcise his demons. Prepare to watch through your fingers. “When I saw the original production, I remember jumping out of my skin at a certain point in the play in a scare I really didn’t see coming,” Kilmurry says. “But apart from the jumps and scares this is a beautifully written thriller, clever, smart and fabulously entertaining.”

