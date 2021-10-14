This powerful Australian play looks at eight interlocking lives in the face of an oncoming crisis

The team that brought you The Credeaux Canvas are back with a brand new show twice sideswiped by you know what but finally raring to go at Fringe HQ (the revived arts venue formerly known as the Old 505 Theatre) from November 10-20.

The powerful Three Winters Green was penned by Campion Decent (The Campaign), who also joins Les Solomon as co-director here, stepping back into a text that, though it debuted in 1993, has lost none of its punch. In fact, it may have gained some, considering it weaves together the derailed hopes and dreams of eight folks as the HIV/AIDS crisis crashes into their lives. Given what we’re all still going through, it pays to remember that this is not the only once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic experienced in living memory.

The cast includes newcomers Ben Jackson, Maddison Silva and Julia Muncs alongside The Credeaux Canvas lead Tom Kelly, Norah George (Suzy Goes See), Samuel Welsh (91 Storey Treehouse) and Sebrina Thornton Walker as the gay schoolboy who dreams of being a drag queen. “The play was always about how a group of friends form a community and find ways to cope with a pandemic,” Solomon says. “Seeing it in the light of the world we are living in today makes the play both historic and an exercise in bonding. We’re all finding it very helpful and a positive experience in these difficult times. We know audiences will take that same feeling of strength from this play.”

