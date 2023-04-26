Time Out says

The musical all about the inspiring and tragic tale of the creator of 'Rent' finally hits Sydney

It was always Jonathan Larson's destiny to create his Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent – but as a struggling artist in New York, trying to make his dreams come true, it might not have always seemed that way. And that's essentially what Tick, Tick... Boom! is all about; a semi-autobiographical musical mirroring Larson's journey hurtling towards his impending Broadway success.

Punters would probably know it best from a recent film adaption by the same name, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and starring Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens – and eventually winning Garfield a Golden Globe for his turn as Larson in the film. But before that, it was Larson's hidden treasure – a musical left behind after he tragically passed away prior to the first performance of his enduring Broadway smash hit, Rent.

This is the story of a promising young artist struggling to realise his dreams in the Big Apple back in the early '90s. As time marches on (the tick, tick of the title ever-present), he must decide between fear and love – and fight for what he truly wants.

Tick, Tick...'s debut Australian tour opened in Melbourne in February (read our review) before heading up to Brisbane. Sydney is the next cab off the rank, with the show taking over the Lyric Theatre from April 20 to 26.

Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters, Five Bedrooms) takes on the lead role, and he is joined by Elenoa Rokobaro (Rent at the Sydney Opera House) as Susan, Finn Alexander (Urinetown) as Michael, plus Andrew Coshan (A View From A Bridge, Hamlet) and Sheridan Adams (Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical) who was just cast as Elphaba in Wicked.