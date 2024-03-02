Sydney
Tiny Beautiful Things

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
An actress in a red top
Photograph: Supplied | Belvoir St Theatre
Time Out says

The best-selling book has been adapted for stage by Academy Award-nominee Nia Vardalos from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'

Dear Sugar… What would you tell someone unsure about role-playing as a sexy Santa? Or the person who can’t pay their bills? Or the father who feels as dead as his lost son? Based on Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book, Tiny Beautiful Things is a play inspired by the online advice column Strayed wrote under the pseudonym of 'Sugar'.

Belvoir St Theatre will bring these complex stories to life in this life-affirming production, adapted by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding). Tiny Beautiful Things forms part of Belvoir’s stellar 2024 season and is a timely addition following the nonfiction novel’s 10th anniversary in 2022 and the launch of a miniseries on Disney starring Kathryn Hanh in 2023.

Mandy McElhinney (Cinderella, Forget Me Not) will step into the shoes of Sugar – a wife, a mother, a daughter, a writer, an ex-heroin user, and now, an anonymous online advice columnist. Amidst the clutter of her family life, Strayed receives emails from strangers needing help navigating the trials and tribulations of life. She begins to respond to a smorgasbord of queries and quickly garners a legion of fans for her genuine compassion and steadfast advice.

Directed by Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre Lee Lewis and also starring Stephen Geronimos (Queensland Theatre’s Boy, Lost), Nic Prior (ABC’s In Our Blood) and Angela Nica Sullen (ABC’s Mother and Son), Tiny Beautiful Things is a much-needed reminder to appreciate the beauty within life's challenges. You can catch Tiny Beautiful Things at Belvoir St Theatre from February 1 to March 2, with tickets available from $39-$95 on the website.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/tiny-beautiful-things/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$39-$95

Dates and times

