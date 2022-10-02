Time Out says

The Sydney Fringe festival is in the midst of bringing a lot of weird and wonderful theatrical experiences to Sydneysiders, and one show that stands out like a treacherous iceberg is the aptly titled Titanic: The Movie, The Play.

The sister show to Speed: The Movie, The Play, which sold out at Sydney Fringe in 2019, this cheeky homage to James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster is currently being staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour. This show takes the three-hour-long film and condenses it into a 60-minute spectacular, complete with a replica Titanic prow, lifeboats, and some stupendously fun audience interaction.

Go on, indulge your epic crushes on Kate Winslet as red-headed Rose and Leonardo Dicaprio as artistic scamp Jack – back when he was younger than the legions of 20-something supermodels he has dated since. After all, what is a historic maritime disaster worth if you can’t turn it into an endlessly regenerative pop culture moment? You'll certainly never hear the quote "draw me like one of your French girls" the same way again.

Producer Natalie Bochenski said the show is a favourite due to Titanic’s enduring relevance: “The fact that you can flip open your social media and still see Titanic-inspired memes shows the enduring love people have for this film,” she said. “But even the haters can enjoy our show, as we poke fun at the cinematic moments still quoted today.”

Titanic: The Movie, The Play is on now until Sunday October 2, 2022. Performances are Thursday to Sunday at 6pm and 8pm.

Want more? Check out our top picks from the biggest Sydney Fringe festival ever.