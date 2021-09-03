The beloved showcase of independent performers has pivoted to digital for the second year running

It was a blow for Sydney's arts fans when news broke that the IRL Sydney Fringe fest wasn’t going to happen this year. But worry not, because you can’t keep a good smorgasbord of artistic endeavour down for long. Following the model of last year’s wildly fun Global Fringe program, festival director Kerri Glasscock has swung into action to host the celebratory showcase of our city’s most creative minds online instead.

The Essence of Fringe digital program kicks off from September 10 to October 1 with a sparkling array of both free and ticketed events. Nine gigs that were planned to take place in this year’s IRL line-up will make the switch to digital, with local acts and international stars popping up.

Local heroes include dance theatre outfit Weird Nest’s new work Infinite Item, which explores the harm humans are causing to marine environments, and Symphonie Fantastique, a psychedelic queer take on the 1800s by performance collective Little Eggs. Musician Alice Terry and cabaret artist Billie McCarthy will join forces to present Live from Lockdown. Storyteller Jon Bennett spins a couple of true stories in Fire in the Meth Lab, inspired by his brother, and Fire in the Meth Lab, and How I Learned to Hug, a saga of love and loss and set in Montreal Airport. There’s also a triple bill from American performance artist Brian Feldman. You can find out more about the program here

“The Essence of Fringe offers a glimpse into the incredible 2021 program but, more than that, it showcases the wide range of work we do all year round supporting artists and organisations,” Glasscock says. “We are delighted to be able to present this program of brilliant international and Sydney-made performances as well as important discussion and education opportunities. We hope that they can bring some relief to all those in lockdown as well as a fantastic opportunity for audiences to engage and support artists right from their living rooms.”

