Top Coat

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres, Dawes Point
Kimie Tsukakoshi for Top Coat, STC
Photograph: STC/Rene Vaile
Time Out says

Michelle Law pours her politically-charged wit into a fresh take on the body swap farce

When a young Chinese Australian woman swaps bodies with the white Australian television executive she’s performing a pedicure on, things get interesting. Following her debut stage play Single Asian Female and SBS on Demand series Homecoming Queens, writer Michelle Law has penned Top Coatan irreverently funny new comedy that pulls no punches in exploring race, representation, privilege, and taking woke culture to task. 

“Michelle takes the beloved comedic genre of the body swap farce, and injects it with her trademark, contemporary insight into the political discourse of today,” says Sydney Theatre Company's artistic director, Kip Williams. “It's a piece that's really smart, and super funny in the way that it riffs off that beloved genre. And it packs a real political, meaty, intellectual punch at the same time.”

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2022/top-coat
Address:
Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres
Pier 4/5 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au
02 9250 1777
Price:
$44-$66
Opening hours:
Mon 9am-7pm; Tue-Fri 11am-8.30pm; Sat 11am-8.30pm

Dates and times

