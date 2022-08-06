Michelle Law pours her politically-charged wit into a fresh take on the body swap farce

Time Out says

When a young Chinese Australian woman swaps bodies with the white Australian television executive she’s performing a pedicure on, things get interesting. Following her debut stage play Single Asian Female and SBS on Demand series Homecoming Queens, writer Michelle Law has penned Top Coat, an irreverently funny new comedy that pulls no punches in exploring race, representation, privilege, and taking woke culture to task.

“Michelle takes the beloved comedic genre of the body swap farce, and injects it with her trademark, contemporary insight into the political discourse of today,” says Sydney Theatre Company's artistic director, Kip Williams. “It's a piece that's really smart, and super funny in the way that it riffs off that beloved genre. And it packs a real political, meaty, intellectual punch at the same time.”

