Time Out says

An unconventional love story of queer romance, polyamory and what it means to be an "ethical slut"

Planes fly over their Marrickville apartment as Sam and Jess argue, for the hundredth time, about whose turn it is to take the bins out. While they still love one another, it’s clear they are in a rut. After nine years, it’s not surprising.

A brand new queer lovestory, Ugly Love tells the tale of our relatable heroes getting into a new kind of groove after a night out with a captivating performer, who Jess finds herself falling head over heels. Lola is queer, funny and utterly unapologetic. She’s also polyamorous.

So Jess and Sam decide to try it.

But the two quickly learn that polyamory isn’t all fun, games, and threesomes. Being “ethical sluts” isn’t easy, particularly when one of you finds love, and the other sits around watching Netflix.

Featuring all original music, cabaret, chaos, and a whole love of love, this subversive new musical by award-winning playwright Lucy Matthews (founder of Acoustic Theatre), upends the notion that “happily ever after” is exclusively for two people.

Ugly Love is hitting the stage at Flight Path Theatre from July 14-23 and tickets start at $25 for concessions and $35 for adults. You can also score cheapies on Tuesdays, when all tickets are just $25. Head to the website so you don't miss out.

