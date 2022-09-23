Sydney
Whitefella Yella Tree

  • Theatre, Drama
  • SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
Two teenage boys stand facing away from the camera and reaching to hold hands. There are lemons on the backdrop and Australian native flowers in the foreground
Photograph: Supplied/Griffin Theatre | Whitefella Yella Tree
Time Out says

Griffin debuts a heartwarming and heartbreaking story about love, Country and Blak queerness

Two teenage boys meet under a lemon tree. After a rough start, a fragile friendship fruits into a heady romance. If history had played out a little differently, they might have stood a chance. But it’s the early 19th century, Ty is River Mob, Neddy is Mountain Mob, strangers from a far distant land are on the march, and the land they stand together on is about to be declared ‘Australia’. 

Starring Biripi/Worrimi man and Helpmann Award-winner Guy Simon (First Love is the Revolution, Wakefield) and Wiradjuri man Callan Purcell (Hamilton); Whitefella Yella Tree is a gripping and heartbreaking tale exploring how the development of queer Aboriginal identities was impacted by British colonisers importing their ideas (and laws) surrounding homosexuality.

Directed by Griffin Theatre’s artistic director Declan Greene, this is the mainstage debut of award-winning playwright Dylan Van Den Berg. A playwright on the rise, he has won the Griffin Award in 2020, the Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting at the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards in 2021, and the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award this year. 

Whitefella Yella Tree plays at Griffin’s SBW Stables Theatre, Potts Point, from August 19 to September 17. 

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/whitefella-yella-tree/
Address:
SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company
10 Nimrod St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2010
Price:
$20-$62

Dates and times

