Teeny Griffin has found a temporary new home at the Seymour Centre to welcome back Alma De Groen's 2002 hit

Something wicked this way comes. Granted, Alma De Groen’s whip-smart revenge tragi-comedy Wicked Sisters has been blown a little off course. It was due to land lightly in April for a new run at Griffin Theatre’s hallowed Stables after debuting there in 2002, but you-know-what put paid to that. Griffin has temporarily relocated to the University of Sydney’s Seymour Centre to get more bums on seats than its tiny home allows while social distancing is still in play.

Alec Hobbes, social Darwinist and artificial intelligence researcher, is dead. But his reach lives on though the artificial intelligence algorithm he designed (this seems even more ‘now’ now). As it trundles along computing away merrily in his empty study, his widow, Meridee (Vanessa Downing), tiptoes around it, much like she did during most of her marriage to Alec. When friends show up to drag her back into the real world, a wine-filled weekend takes a wild turn that might just destroy everything.

The production is directed by Nadia Tass, and as the blurb says, De Groen tosses ideas like grenades. The likelihood is that the show will explode with even more force than it did almost 20 years ago. “Back then, Australian stages were bereft of fiercely intelligent, independent, brave, elegant, witty female characters over 50, so Alma wrote this play,” artistic director Declan Greene says. “Like Margaret Atwood, her writing of women was way ahead of its time, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back onto the Griffin stage.”

It’s a great welcome home show in more ways than on, Green adds. “Alma was the first dramaturg in residence at Griffin, so it feels really really nice to welcome her voice and her structural expertise, which is really on display in Wicked Sisters, back into the fold of the company.”