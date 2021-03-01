Kings Cross Theatre returns with this dark comedy gnawing at the edges of reality

Dan meets an attractive stranger in the park. At home, his girlfriend, Ellie, is under serious pressure at work. And then there’s student teacher April, who for some reason has a key to their apartment. What could possibly go wrong?

Sam O'Sullivan’s darkly comic play You’re Not Special explores what happens when a new acquaintance sets a cat amongst the pigeons. It prods at the makeup of modern romance, the claws of technology sinking deep in all of our lives, and the increasingly blurry line between fact and fiction in the digital age. Directed by Samantha Young, it stars Kate Skinner (Anatomy of a Suicide), Ariadne Sgouros (This Bitter Earth), and the Sydney stage debut of ACA graduate Arkia Ashraf. It will run at Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) from March 17 to April 4.

Rather appropriately, given the subject matter, it's also been selected for the digital treatment by Australian Theatre Live, in a collaboration with production company Rogue Projects. That means audiences all over Australia will be able to stream it from home, while Sydneysiders can opt to see it IRL or from their sofa. Tickets to the real deal at KXT are $35-$44, with the high-definition Vimeo link version $14.95.

Grant Dodwell from Australian Theatre Live says, “This is a terrific opportunity to attract a much wider audience for fringe theatre, thelifeblood of the live performance industry, and to reach an audience way beyond metropolitan Sydney and across the country. And there couldn’t be a more appropriate time for all Australians to consider the themes in Sam’s play of social disconnection, and how we relate to others in a world structured for our ‘convenience’.”