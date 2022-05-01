Sydney
107 on the Rocks

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around The Rocks, The Rocks
  1. A group of people stand in a room with sandstone walls
    Photograph: Supplied/107 on the Rocks
  2. An art installation of red hooded capes hangs eerily in a white room
    Photograph: Supplied/'Tender Young Creatures' by The House That Dan Built
  3. A collection of postcards and colourful paper cut outs
    Photograph: Supplied/Rizzeria
A new multi-arts festival takes over the Rocks with a courtyard bar and a series of cultural experiences, workshops and installations

Get geared up for art crawls and free gigs set to rival the likes of the cultural additions of the Biennale of Sydney and Vivid Music programs when this month-long activation of artistic experiences takes over a sizable patch of the Rocks this autumn between April 7 and May 1. The majority of the program is free and designed to be as inclusive as possible.

107 on the Rocks is taking over four unique historically significant spaces – Atherden Street, The Gallery, Coroners Court and the Courtyard on Circular Quay West St (opposite the Overseas Passenger Terminal) – and reimagining them with a series of cultural experiences, workshops and installations that bring people together and encourage participation. It’s all the brainchild of 107 Projects Inc, an independent charity focused on connecting the creative industries to communities to create positive social change.

The 107 on The Rocks Courtyard Bar will be stocked by some of 107 Projects’ longtime supporters with Mountain Goat craft beers, G&Ts from Hickson House Distilling Co., rum cocktails from The Keel plus burgers, nibbles, a pop-up oyster bar and a special barbecue popping up throughout the festival. This will feature alongside a diverse line-up of live music from a mix of genres including R&B, funk, hip-hop and jazz all mixed together as they put the tunes back on stage. 

You’ll also be able to explore The Rocks Art Trail, with a guided map featuring both public art and pop-ups. Highlights include Tender Young Creatures, a new artwork from The House that Dan Built which features an installation of 100 hand-made Handmaid's Tale-esque red capes and explores the stories of 100 women through a 100 minute original composition and live performance; Jams in the Hueosphere brings an interactive multimedia installation of 400 LED lights and 100 speakers by UNSW’s Interactive Media Lab, with passerbys able to explore unique sound compositions by day and unique live music by performances by night; and an artwork installation called Skins by artistic duo Madwings will transform a variety of public surfaces and windows around the festival with colour and flair, layered with an important message of respect for First Nations peoples.

Elsewhere in the program, Shopfront Arts Co-Op hosts a series of school holiday workshops; Rizzeria will transform an empty shop into Rizzotopia featuring workshops and drop in sessions; and Heaps Gay are bringing the Sydny Kings to the Rocks for a night of drag king performances, music and late night dancing on April 22 to pay homage to kings past and present.

You can pop into the Festival Hub at 6-8 Atherden Street to chat with the team and pick up an art map to help you find and explore all the art hubs and happenings, and find the full program on the website.

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Around The Rocks
The Rocks
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.therocks.com
Price:
Various

Dates and times

