When the fantastically over-decorated, Christmas-themed bar Tinseltown popped up over the festive season, it packed in all the seasonal jollies and wrapped it all up with an adults-only, boozy bow. Suddenly we’re halfway through 2023, and we don’t know about you, but we could use a dose of those nostalgic, tinsel-trimmed vibes. Decidedly so, the elves at Tinseltown agreed – and they’re bringing it back for Christmas in July. Get into the holly jolly spirit (or get jolly on the spirits, at least) at this bar where the Christmas cheer is dialled up to eleven. The halls are more than decked, with a sleigh load of baubles, trees, bows, wreaths and all manner of festive paraphernalia filling every nook and cranny. It’s like a Christmas store threw up on a bar – and with festive games, themed cocktails, seasonal tunes, Christmas pudding, and appearances from Santa and his elves to boot, it would be hard to leave this twinkling den without feeling at least a touch wistful. The Yuletide fun is filling a pop-up bar at 280 Cleveland Street in Surry Hills for the whole month of July, and you'll be able to get boozy on seriously Christmassy cocktails – as well as mocktails, for those who are less festively-inclined. You'll also get to dive into a Christmas-themed ball bit. How's that for some festive pezazz? Tickets are required to enter and can be purchased here for $15, which includes a themed cocktail or mocktail on arrival. The bar is generally open Wednesday to Sunday, and you c