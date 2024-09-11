After a group of Sydneysiders reported seeing something very spooky in The Rocks back in June, it was revealed that the ‘ghost sighting’ was a cheeky teaser for an immersive Ghost Festival coming this spooky season.

Kicking off on October 31, the fright fest is set to take over the historic precinct for four days this spring, with a hyper-real Halloweentown celebrating all things supernatural. Expect giant tentacles protruding from buildings covered in unbelievably large creepy crawlies and a five-metre zombie staking out the front of the MCA. Plus, plenty of dazzling lights, ghost sightings and a series of spooky activations inspired by real-life ghost stories that haunt the area.

Step into a world where Halloween magic wears two faces. By day, a Halloween Market will take over Playfair Street buzzing with food trucks, spooktacular celebrations and frightening characters sharing haunting tales of The Rocks’ dark past. As dusk deepens, the true terror begins as a New Orleans-inspired Halloween Parade snakes its way through the cobblestone streets to the beat of hypnotic music. Follow the roads to First Fleet Park where you can sink your fangs into a mouth-watering line-up of food at the Bayou Food and Drink Village hidden within the Haunted Woods. Savour bold cajun and creole flavours like spicy gumbo and jambalaya. If you prefer treats to tricks, order up the melt-in-your-mouth crispy beignets.

No Halloween celebration is complete without a costume, so slip into your scariest outfits and head to Crossing Lane where the extraordinary comes to life. Take a seat in the makeup chair as talented artists transform you into all types of creatures of the night. Now that you’re dressed the part, follow the Allen's Giant Trick or Treat trail where you can unleash your fun side and collect free Allen's lollies throughout The Rocks.

Get ready for a night of revelry unlike anything you’ve ever experienced where everything goes bump in the night. We’ve got the scoop on all the hair-raising ticketed events to look out for. Here are our top picks.

Ghost Cinema

For the horror film fiends, level-up your Halloween with an immersive cinema experience in the heart of The Rocks. For $29 a ticket, you can set up in one of 200 deck chairs in front of a giant LED screen and grab a headset for a night of frightening flicks. The darker it gets, the spookier the films – don't let your guard down, as the real horror might just be lurking off-screen, closer than you think. Discover the program here.

Zombie Silent DJ Party by Poliakov Vodka

By night, the Museum of Contemporary Art’s harbourfront lawn will transform into a supernatural dance floor with a Zombie Silent DJ Party. Grab a headset as a line-up of DJs spin eerie tunes in a giant five-metre head booth. Tickets include a Poliakov Vodka Experience where anyone brave enough can take a plunge into an ice bath. Once you’ve been reborn, sample some premium vodka and head back to the dancefloor. Tickets are on sale now and you can grab yours here.

The House of Horror Party

Adults can party right this fright night as an old heritage house in The Rocks undergoes a nightmarish transformation for the House of Horror Party. Across the multi-level Old Bond Street Store (which is rumoured to be haunted) you can take your pick of four themed rooms where dancers and entertainment await. Three of the rooms will include DJs spinning either RnB, tech house or techno beats. Tickets are for 18+ only and on sale now for $89. Get yours here.

The Murder Bar

Hidden at the back of Playfair Street is a 1800s-style speakeasy bar where ghost bartenders are serving up cocktails to die for. This secret spot is notorious for its ghostly past which takes centre stage in the late-night murder mystery party, where you’ll be in charge of uncovering whodunnit before it's too late. Entry is free to this ghoulish spot but amateur sleuths will have to pay $129 to play detective at one of three murder mystery experiences. Discover more here.



Find the full program and more info here.