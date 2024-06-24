The Rocks will transform into a super-spooky ghost town for a huge new Halloween festival

Last week, we reported on some very spooky happenings in The Rocks – when a group of friends spotted what very much appeared to be a ghost lurking in a window of the Sydney’s oldest pub, the Fortune of War. Now, a little more light has been shed on the spooky sighting – with the crew behind some of Sydney's biggest multi-day events announcing the details of their most avant-garde event to date. This Halloween, The Rocks will transform into an immersive, hyper-real ghost town – complete with ghost projections, mysterious lights, parties celebrating all things supernatural, and so much more.

Taking over the historic precinct for a very spooky weekend, Ghost In The Rocks is set to be Australia's biggest ever Halloween festival – with the real-life ghost stories that haunt the area inspiring a series of super-immersive activations. Throughout the hair-raising four-day festival, The Rocks will play host to a ‘Ghost Cinema’, a ‘Zombie Disco’, a Halloween Parade and a series of ‘House of Horror’ dance parties in a spine-chilling setting.

Ghost In The Rocks is set to run from Thursday, October 31 – Sunday, November 3. The festival concept has been conjured up by the team responsible for events like this European-style Christmas market and the annual Bastille Festival. The full program for the free four-day fest is set to be announced in early September, and so far we’ve been told to expect a suburb-wide transformation – think tentacles protruding from buildings and ominous figures roaming the streets.

We’ll be sure to share more details as soon as we can.

