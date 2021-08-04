Marrickville brewers and all round good guys, Hawke's Brewing Company, have launched a new initiative to get the people of Sydney vaccinated. The motivation (outside of a well-informed responsibility to get jabbed and keep the community safe) is a slab of lager and that’s good enough for us. All you have to do is book your vaccination appointment, follow the relevant tags outlined on the Hawkes instagram and one of 250 cases of sweet, frothy nectar could be yours.

In a statement made via their Instagram, the brewers say this is their way of “moving the needle towards a life with less lockdowns and more of what makes living in Australia so bloody good.”

With the pressure placed increasingly on the public to dig themselves out of lockdown, incentives are on the increase - just this week Labor proposed a $300 bonus for those rolling up their sleeves. Hawke's Brewing agree that rewarding people will get more needles in arms. “Now, it seems the onus is on us to get ourselves out of this mess. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing like free beer to get Aussies going. We may not move the needle much with 250 slabs but we can do our bit by helping to strengthen the message.”