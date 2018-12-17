One of the world's most famous chefs returns to the Opera House stage

You can't attend a pot luck or a barbecue these days without someone bringing an Ottolenghi salad, such is the reach of the Jerusalem-born chef and author of staple kitchen cookbooks like his latest release, Simple.

In an evening of conversation at the Opera House, Ottolenghi will discuss his book and his life, including his time as a journalist in Amsterdam, a chef in London, and delicatessen owner with long time friend and collaborator Arab-Palestinian chef Sami Tamimi, both of whom are lauded as the champions of modern Middle Eastern cooking.

You can pre-purchase Simple with your ticket to An Evening with Ottolenghi, scoring you the discounted price of $24.99, and Ottolenghi will sign copies of his new book on the night.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday December 19 at 9am. Tickets go on sale on Friday December 21.