Step into an open portal to the stars at Macquarie University’s Astronomy Open Night – with stargazing, planetarium sessions and more

The recent Blue Moon event might have all things cosmos on the mind for you – how far away is outer space? What is dark matter? How do stars evolve? The universe has long been an intriguing subject matter, which is why Macquarie University puts on an annual Astronomy Open Night for readers.

Open your mind to the wonders of the great, big ‘out there’ by joining a bunch of experts who will guide you under the night sky. Held on September 23 at their Wattamattagal Campus, there will be lots of fun activities for kids and big kids alike.

One of the biggest drawcards is getting to step inside the Astronomical Observatory and stargaze with the experts. They will also be giving short talks, robot demonstrations and running mini experiments with the kids, so they can get a deeper understanding of what it is you’re seeing under the stars. You can also get involved with a physics magic show, and there will be an exhibition hall full of stalls from the local astronomy community.

For those particularly interested in gazing at the intergalactic, you might get a chance to see through the impressive Huntsman Telescope Dome, which lives on campus. This powerful tool allows users to capture 10 times the amount of light through 10 lenses, which helps to see some of the faintest objects in the universe.

If you’d like to see the sky like you’ve never seen it before, head along to the Astronomy Open Night and live out your Star Trek fantasies right here on planet Earth.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for students and seniors, and $23 for kids (or free for kids aged four and under). Tickets are only available for sale before the event, not on the night – if you’re keen head here to purchase.

