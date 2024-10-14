Tranquility might not be the buzzword that springs to mind when you think Auburn, but it’s the right word for the 9.2 hectares of lush greenery inside the Auburn Botanic Gardens.

The gardens are broken down into themed areas that include a Japanese garden, complete with a pond, waterfall and ornamental bridges. Past the Japanese garden is the Reflection Pool, then the scented garden, the sunken rose garden, a billabong, native rainforest and a playground.

There’s also a fauna reserve and aviary where you can commune with creatures roaming around.

Each year in August the Gardens also hosts a hugely popular festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival.

