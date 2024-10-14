Subscribe
Auburn Botanic Gardens
Photograph: ELT
  • Things to do
  • Auburn

The Auburn Botanic Gardens is a lush oasis in urban Auburn

Tranquility might not be the buzzword that springs to mind when you think Auburn, but it’s the right word for the 9.2 hectares of lush greenery inside the Auburn Botanic Gardens.

The gardens are broken down into themed areas that include a Japanese garden, complete with a pond, waterfall and ornamental bridges. Past the Japanese garden is the Reflection Pool, then the scented garden, the sunken rose garden, a billabong, native rainforest and a playground.

There’s also a fauna reserve and aviary where you can commune with creatures roaming around.

Each year in August the Gardens also hosts a hugely popular festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Address

Address
Auburn
Sydney
2144
2144
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm
