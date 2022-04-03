Time Out says

Meet some of the industry’s most talented artists, take a look at different tattoo trends and techniques, make an appointment to get inked, or even get a fresh new tatt at the three-day Australian Tattoo Expo.

The event takes place at the ICC in Darling Harbour where more than 300 tattoo artists from across the world will be showcasing their styles and specialties. It’s a family-friendly expo with retailers selling merchandise and gifts.

And there's much more than that. The Sideshow Cabaret is packing the whimsical and the macabre, from sword swallowing to a bed of nails, lush burlesque acts, fire dancing and circus tricks with the likes of Porcelain Alice and some of the city's most daring performers.

There'll also be a chance to finally gain some validation for your biggest inked regret with the Sh!ttest Tattoo competition hosted by UFC number three heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

The festival runs from 10am-10pm on Friday April 1 and Saturday April 2. Doors from 10am-6pm on Sunday April 3. Single day tickets start at $42.20 for adults and there's also two and three day passes you can grab here if you want to get ample inky action.

