If you’re the type who spends many an evening watching macabre true crime shows that spin the dastardly webs of death and deceit of some of the world’s most horrible characters, then chances are you’re going to love the Bad Sydney Crime Writers Festival. And the great news is, while we wait with fingers crossed for their December event at the State Library, their hosting a special international showcase online this September.

Spread out across the month at 6pm on Wednesdays from September 8, it kicks off with the best-selling author of The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins. She’ll be chatting about her third thriller dipping into the dark side of humanity, A Slow Fire Burning, with local author Suzanne Leal. One week later, on September 15, Scottish superstar Val McDermid, dubbed the Queen of Crime, will discuss her latest novel, 1979, with Sydney Morning Herald crime fiction reviewer Sue Turnbull.

US crime thriller celebrity Karin Slaughter is up next on September 22. She’ll be looking at her latest spine-tingler False Witness with author and Underbelly writing room alumnus Andy Muir. And last but certainly not least, Ann Cleeves, the author whose works have been adapted into hit TV shows Vera and Shetland, will join Turnbull online to talk about The Heron’s Cry. Tickets are $10 per author chat, and trust us, you’ll cry bloody murder if you miss them.