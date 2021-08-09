After you watch the drama series Dr. Death (also on Stan), dive into this documentary series about the real events that inspired it. Christopher Duntsch was an American neurosurgeon who, over the course of his career, caused the maiming of over 30 patients and the deaths of two. Duntsch was ultimately convicted of criminal charges and is currently serving a life sentence, but the question remains: were his actions the result of incompetence or malice? Utilising exhaustive interviews with patients and colleagues, this four part series attempts to find an answer.
It’s a bit of a grim time in Sydney with the city in lockdown and its cultural life flatlined. But things can always be worse: you could fall prey to a serial killer, or get sucked into a bizarre cult, or any number of grim fates that are the province of the true crime genre.
It’s all bit nasty, but we can’t pretend we’re not fascinated by the macabre and malevolent things that real people do to other real people. The ratings don’t lie, after all: true crime is a booming business.
Perhaps it’s comforting to know that, no matter how bad your iso situation, things could be demonstrably worse. Perhaps it’s simply that we’re all a lot more morbid than we like to let on. Here, then, are some truly frightful and fascinating true crime series for you to sink your teeth into.