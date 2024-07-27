Bankstown’s Olympic Parade and Griffith Park are gearing up to turn into a foodie’s dream for the annual Bankstown Bites celebration this July.

The family-friendly affair plays host to more than 30 food stalls, live music and interactive cooking demos and workshops. This year’s theme is ‘Taste the World’, which only feels appropriate for the melting pot of flavours and cultures in Bankstown.

Start the day's events with a bang by watching headline chef, Anna Polyviou, cooking up a storm for not one, but two demonstrations. She’ll be gracing the main stage whipping up a cheese and charcuterie baguette and banoffee pie, then later you can join her and her special guest, mama Polyviou, for a Greek Cypriot masterclass on spanakopita (a crisp cheese and spinach pastry), keftedes (spiced meatballs) and loukoumades (fluffy donut balls).

Bankstown holds a special place in the Family Food Fight TV show host’s heart. “This area is unique because it offers authentic dishes made by people who have carried their culinary heritage with them,” Polyviou said.

There’ll also be other demonstrations not to miss like the Italian cooking workshops on napolitana sauce, pasta, bruschetta and tiramisu. Workshops are limited to 12 spaces so make sure you book in for this hands-on experience.

Here at Time Out, we’re also excited to bring you Bites Food Tours as part of the festival. These famed food tours will stop in at various authentic eateries around the city, and highlights include Spice it Up, Taste of Asia and Little Hidden Gems tours. Slots are already selling out fast so hop to it and nab your ticket here.

Bankstown Bites is on Saturday, July 27 from 10am to 4pm at Griffith Park and Olympic Parade in Bankstown. To check out the agenda for the day and book your tickets for all the tours and workshops on offer, head to this link here.