Bar Within a Bar: Americano Pop-Up at Bondi Icebergs

A superstar of Melbourne's laneway bar culture is getting a beachy glow-up this July

What do you get when you add a legendary venue of Melbourne’s bar scene to one of the truly iconic views of Sydney? To find out the answer, head to Bondi Icebergs this July, where one of Melbourne’s most revered drinking dens, Bar Americano, is taking up residence, Wednesday to Sunday, for the whole month.

This doesn't simply involve the bar team from Americano making the hop north. A replica of Bar Americano’s famously tiny premises has been constructed within Icebergs – hence the apt name for the project, 'the bar within a bar'. In Melbourne, the venue holds a maximum of just ten standing patrons, but with some added seating in Bondi, Americano’s doppelganger will be able to accommodate 17 punters at once. It’ll be available for individual 90-minute bookings, but also for groups if you and the squad want to hog the experience all to yourselves.

Multi-award-winning founder and hero of the Melbourne bar scene Matt Bax has dabbled in more experimental concepts over his career, but at Americano, the menu is a cocktail purist’s dream. A strictly limited range of classic mixes make up the spine of its offering – each delivered so exquisitely perfected that this is far from lacking creativity. The menu rotates weekly, with some more playful riffs and seasonal twists making the cut, which will be the same tack taken at the Icebergs residency. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that Americano’s famous Negroni – reputed by some to be one of the finest you can sample in the world – will be an unchanging fixture.

The immersive theatricality of this residency will be a trip in itself, one minute transporting you to the trendy, cloistered cool of a Melbourne laneway, before releasing you back onto Australia’s most famous beachfront. Securing a 90-minute session costs $88 per person pre-paid, which is then deducted from your bar tab.