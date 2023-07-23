Sydney
Barka: The Forgotten River

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Australian Museum, Darlinghurst
Uncle Badger Bates looking at the sunset over the ocean
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

A free First Nations exhibition developed by artists Uncle Badger Bates and Justine Muller is showing at the Australian Museum this autumn and winter

In Barkandji culture, Barka (Darling River) is more than a large body of water: Barka is a mother, an ancestor, a life source. It’s also in peril, along with everyone that lives along it, due to mismanagement of the Barwon-Darling system. If you’re keen to learn and understand more, you can do so at the new First Nations exhibition Barka: The Forgotten River, showing this autumn and winter at the Australian Museum.

Created to advocate for a healthy future of Barka, the series of works focuses on the stories, culture and people who love and depend on Barka, portrayed through mediums including ceramics, paintings, wood and steel sculptures, leadlights, lino prints and a multimedia installation.

This free-moving exhibition has been developed by artists Uncle Badger Bates and Justine Muller, alongside the Barkandji community. A senior Barkandji Lore man and activist, Uncle Badger Bates grew up in Wilcannia along Barka. His work portrays a strong sense of identity and connection to the land and waters of Barkandji country and Barka, and uses a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms such as linocut print, metalwork and wood, emu egg and stone carving.

Barka: The Forgotten River will be on display at the Australian Museum, located on William Street in Sydney, from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, July 23. The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday, with a later finish time at 9pm on Wednesdays. Find out more info here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with the Australian Museum

Details

Event website:
australian.museum/exhibition/barka/
Address:
Australian Museum
1 William St
Sydney
2010
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
9am-5pm Thu-Tue, 9am-9pm Wed

Dates and times

