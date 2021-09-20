Sydney suburbs will face off again in this huge digital quiz game

While the idea of gathering for a trivia night at your local pub still feels somewhat far off, there is a digital alternative so you can still get that rush that only comes from putting all those random facts in your brain to the test. The Battle of the ‘Burbs is an online trivia quiz with a twist. You’ll be teamed up with other people from your neighbourhood to fight it out for the glory of being named the ‘smartest suburb’.

After going a few rounds since Sydney went back into lockdown, attracting more than 500 punters earlier this month, the next event – on Saturday, September 25 – could be the last before restrictions ease. Sign up your household to be in the running for prizes from Botany-based brewery One Drop, pimped-out burger joint Suburgia, and fitness gear from Arena Strength.

This free-to-play virtual battle of the brains is an initiative from Foura, a new service that wants to help people meet people – mates, not dates. While real-life meetups are in stasis, they’re creating virtual connections instead. More than a staggering 180 suburbs have fronted up to fight for their suburb's supremacy in previous rounds. Previous 'burbs to reign supreme include Zetland, Coogee and Ryde.

You can register for the next game here.

