Why settle for one show when you can gorge on a creative buffet of unmitigated brilliance?

This September Surry Hills institution Belvoir St Theatre will unfurl a magnificent line-up of creative celebrations with not one paltry show, but an entire smorgasbord. Belvoir’s Festival of Everything will field exactly what it says on the tin: a little bit of everything.

“The idea is simple,” Belvoir’s artistic director Eamon Flack told us. “It’s just to bring as many artists and audiences together as we can in a three-week period, so there’s nine different acts, and they’re giving 24 performances between them.”

So you can expect to laugh outrageously until you snort-hiccup with absolute royalty comedians like Zoë Coombs Marr, Judith Lucy and Dilruk Jayasinha. The Masked Singer guest star Eddie Perfect will get up close and personal with his one-man show Introspective, talking about his time conquering Broadway, while Triple J’s sex and relationships host Hannah Reilly will spill the beans in song and storytelling show Direct Eye Contact.

Then dive into 44 Sex Acts in One Week’s encore season of the apocalyptic rom-com for our times, and get cultural with the latest smooth moves from Western Sydney outfit Lingalayam Dance Company in Kuruntokai – The Interior Landscape. Eishan Ensemble will present Iranian folkloric elements with sweet jazz harmonies in Afternoon Tea at Six.

There’s also an outing of musical mystery comedy Curtains from the team that brought you Virginia Gay in Calamity Jane. And the best news? Each gig is only $35, so you can see a bunch of them in a joyous pick and mix, choosing your own adventure. Tickets go on sale May 3.

“After everything that’s happened, we just wanted to celebrate the performing arts, you know, throw a bit of a party,” Flack adds. “The great thing about the corner stage at Belvoir St is that it’s good for almost everything, so to celebrate the irreplaceable joy of live performance we’ve invited artists from across the spectrum. All of it is really joyful work.”

