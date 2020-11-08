Belvoir St unveils part one of its jam-packed 2021 season
After a wild ride in 2020, Belvoir St is back better than ever with a stellar line-up of shows to the new year
When audiences finally returned Belvoir St Theatre in its temporary digs at the Seymour Centre to see Anita Hegh in the Carissa Licciardello-directed adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own, artistic director Eamon Flack says it was like the sun coming up.
“Reopening was like springtime, but there was also this beautiful thing, which is that it also felt. kind of normal. Like, ‘oh, we’re doing what we do’. Our front of house staff here did an incredible job of making people feel safe and welcome to come back. It feels really lovely being at the theatre and all our audiences saying that, and that’s no mean feat. It’s a bit weird playing to socially distant houses, and audiences with masks, but people just adjust.”
Second show Cursed!, a raucous family comedy, is currently in full flow, with an adaptation of Miles Franklin’s beloved novel My Brilliant Career rounding out the year, and already things are looking bright for 2021. Read on to find out what’s in store for part one of their sparkling program.
On stage at Belvoir
Fangirls
Yve Blake’s joyous Australian musical about the agony and ecstasy of teen longing, Fan Girls, is back by popular demand. Karis Oka steps into the lead role of Edna – played by Blake herself In the 2019 run – a teenage girl obsessed with Harry, lead singer of global sensation boyband True Connection (The Voice contestant Aydan). When the band announces an Australian tour, Edna hopes to meet her number one crush. With script, music and lyrics written by Blake, and lovingly directed by a returning Paige Rattray, the show is a sympathetic look at the intense teenage kicks felt by young women admiring their favourite pop stars from afar. It’s also a savvy commentary on our increasingly digital lives. Chika Ikogwe (pictured), Shubshri Kandiah, Ayesha Madon and James Majoos make up an excitingly diverse cast. Flack says the show was always destined for a second season. “It has a life of its own. We had no choice, really. Originally, there was a much bigger tour planned that will just have to wait for now. But we always wanted it to come back, and we’ve increased the cast size to take it to the Seymour Centre.”
Stop Girl
Award-winning ABC journalist Sally Sara adds playwright to her many accomplishments with debut show Stop Girl. Drawing on her own experiences as a foreign correspondent, it stars Sheridan Harbridge (Prima Facie) as a renowned front-line reporter used to throwing herself into dangerous situations worldwide. Back home in Australia and has to readjust to the new normal. The first show to return to actual Belvoir St, it opens on March 20, 2021 and runs through April 25. This insightful look at what it takes to maintain a high-pressure career is ably tackled by An Enemy Of The People director Anne-Louise Sarks. Flack says Sara is a theatre natural. “She goes and sees everything, so she’s got good acquired instincts. She’s also one of the great journalists. It’s her job is to tell stories and to find the salient details that unlock that story. And that’s the job of a playwright. It doesn't feel like working with a beginner. It’s a very fine piece of writing.”
A Room of One's Own
Ushering in the return of Belvoir after months of lockdown in 2020, Carissa Licciardello and Tom Wright delivered an empowering adaption of Virginia Woolf’s 1929 essay A Room of One’s Own. Outstanding Helpmann Award-winning Anita Hegh (Twelfth Night, Harp in the South), brought Woolf’s passion and poetry to dramatic life, with a little help from Ella Prince (Family Values, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing). They reprise their roles for the 2021 run, from May 6-23, this time back on home turf. Our reviewer Divya Venkataraman said, “The calculated formlessness of Woolf’s essay is its great triumph, a quality that Licciardello’s direction carefully evokes.” Flack brought it back to meet an insatiable demand. “It sold out almost before it opened. There were 1000 people on the waitlist within a day, and we had to close it. When capacity went up and we released more tickets, they went instantly as well. So it’s clear that there’s a hunger for the work.”
The Cherry Orchard
Flack takes the dramatic reins with a fresh look at one of his favourite classics, Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. The literary great’s final play depicts the troubled return of Russian widow Madame Ranevsky and her daughter Anya to their family estate. The joint’s been mortgaged to the max to pay for the high life she’s been living in Paris, which leads to more than a few difficult decisions in a time of great turbulence. The magnificent Pamela Rabe (The Children) stars as Ranevsky, alongside Keith Robinson (Twelfth Night) as her brother Gayev, Nadie Kammallaweera (Counting and Cracking) as adopted daughter Varya and Charles Wu (Enemy of the People) as their servant Yasha. It opens on May 29. “It’s close to my heart,” Flack says. “Who gets on board? Who doesn't? Who wins and loses? They’re all questions that everybody is living day in, day out at the moment. And I love that Chekov deals with this in a living, not didactic way.”
Miss Peony
When Singe Asian Female playwright Michelle Law set her mind to conjuring a follow-up to that hilarious skewering of racist microaggressions, she landed on the idea of entering a beauty pageant for research. Sadly for her, she was prevented by age limit rules. How rude. But that little obstacle didn’t put her off the subject, which is ripe for lampooning. The result is Miss Peony, which will debut on July 3, 2021. Law stars alongside Mabel Li in an inter-generational story that features a take-charge Chinese grandma (who may or may not be a ghost) coach a would-be beauty queen, as directed by Courtney Stewart. “We know Michelle can write a gag, and oh my gosh, she can write a plot. So it was a no-brainer,” Flack says. The show promises “a glitzy, glamorous and slightly unhinged comedy about being caught between two generations and two cultures, and what happens when the ghosts of generations past come back to haunt you, for real,” and we can’t wait to sashay away with the winner’s sash.
At What Cost?
Palawa man Nathan Maynard was named as Belvoir St’s 2019 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow and set to work on a modern tragedy set in his home state of Lutrawita/Tasmania. Now Belvoir audiences get to see the fruits of that collaboration when At What Cost? debuts on August 7, 2021. Directed by Isaac Drandic, the play centres on a young father and First Nations man, Dan, who’s focused on doing right by his family while also living up to his responsibilities to the land and his community. But he finds himself irked by others claiming to be Palawa that he hasn’t heard of before. The button-pushing play asks “Are they legit? Or are they ‘tick-a-box’? Who decides? And how?” Flack says it’s a remarkable work that reminds him a little of British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. “It’s damn fine. It’s almost impossible to write a true tragedy nowadays, and Nathan’s done it. It gets at human foibles, and a very vexed question for Indigenous Australia. There’s no one answer, and Nathan's written with great conviction about that.”