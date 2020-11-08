After a wild ride in 2020, Belvoir St is back better than ever with a stellar line-up of shows to the new year

When audiences finally returned Belvoir St Theatre in its temporary digs at the Seymour Centre to see Anita Hegh in the Carissa Licciardello-directed adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own, artistic director Eamon Flack says it was like the sun coming up.

“Reopening was like springtime, but there was also this beautiful thing, which is that it also felt. kind of normal. Like, ‘oh, we’re doing what we do’. Our front of house staff here did an incredible job of making people feel safe and welcome to come back. It feels really lovely being at the theatre and all our audiences saying that, and that’s no mean feat. It’s a bit weird playing to socially distant houses, and audiences with masks, but people just adjust.”

Second show Cursed!, a raucous family comedy, is currently in full flow, with an adaptation of Miles Franklin’s beloved novel My Brilliant Career rounding out the year, and already things are looking bright for 2021. Read on to find out what’s in store for part one of their sparkling program.