Elm Rooftop Bar is redefining one of Sydneysiders’ favourite pastimes – the bottomless brunch – with the launch of the country’s first-and-only drag king brunch. With free-flowing prestige cuvée and rosé, good vibes, and delectable bites, there’s no better excuse to round up your mates.

Not familiar with drag kings? Think the opposite of a drag queen. Drag kings are mostly female performance artists who dress in masculine drag and personify male gender stereotypes.

Known for doing things a little bit differently, resident drag king Axl Rod will provide the laughs and entertainment, alongside a live saxophone player and DJ.

“Queens have deservingly become almost mainstream, but the drag king scene remains underground and subversive. We are stoked to deliver this brunch to Sydney, just in time for all the Mardi Gras pride celebrations,” says Joshua Thorpe, owner of The Taphouse and Elm Rooftop Bar.

“The kings that you’ll meet at Elm are epic, they explore gender and masculinity in such a humorous and unique way.”

Head chef Nabin Luitel has imagined a delicious food line-up that boasts the finest premium and local ingredients. Featuring freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters with a watermelon and Champagne mignonette; refreshing watermelon gazpacho with a mint sugar rim, and warmed sourdough with whipped lemon butter to start. Moreish highlights include succulent soft shell crab banh mi served in a Japanese bread roll with pickled veg and sambal mayo, and baked shakshuka with spinach and feta cheese, followed by the pièce de résistance – waffles and maple butter for dessert.

Elm Rooftop Bar’s Drag King Bottomless Brunch kicks off on Saturday, February 26 for six consecutive weeks. Afterwards, it will become a regular Elm event held once a month on the first Saturday of each month. Tickets start at $149 for the premium package (includes flowing Veuve Champagne and Val De Loire French Rosé) and $129 for the standard package (includes Chandon Sparking and Val De Loire French Rosé). Secure your seats here.

