If you are one of the many people on the planet who loves a) Lego and b) Burgers, more than most things, you're going to want to get this pop-up event in your calendar immediately.
Enter: Brick Burger – A Lego-themed burger extravaganza that looks pretty fabulous, and it's coming to Sydney.
From September 9 to September 10, Brick Burger will pop-up for two days of Lego-shaped burgers, vivid colours and all-round good ol' nostalgic times at King Street Wharf. If this sounds like your thing, you'll get to snaffle brick-shaped burgers in all colours of the rainbow in a space utterly decked out with Lego-themed furniture and colorful brick walls. Think a Lego explosion, but in a good way. There'll even be a brick-building station where you can construct your own fun designs with family and friends.
The playful burger menu will be slinging bright-hued Lego twists on classic burgers, including a juicy beef, fried chicken or plant-based patty. These zany creations will delight both kids and the young at heart, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options also available to cater for the whole family.
Part eatery, part playground, this Lego-inspired universe is a great excuse to bring your kids to the city for a weekend adventure and get plenty of cute snaps!
Tickets are available to book now, and for $47, you'll get a burger, soft drink and access to a seriously Lego-heavy extravaganza. You can buy yours now by clicking right here.