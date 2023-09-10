Time Out says

If you are one of the many people on the planet who loves a) Lego and b) Burgers, more than most things, you're going to want to get this pop-up event in your calendar immediately.

Enter: Brick Burger – A Lego-themed burger extravaganza that looks pretty fabulous, and it's coming to Sydney.

From September 9 to September 10, Brick Burger will pop-up for two days of Lego-shaped burgers, vivid colours and all-round good ol' nostalgic times at King Street Wharf. If this sounds like your thing, you'll get to snaffle brick-shaped burgers in all colours of the rainbow in a space utterly decked out with Lego-themed furniture and colorful brick walls. Think a Lego explosion, but in a good way. There'll even be a brick-building station where you can construct your own fun designs with family and friends.

The playful burger menu will be slinging bright-hued Lego twists on classic burgers, including a juicy beef, fried chicken or plant-based patty. These zany creations will delight both kids and the young at heart, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options also available to cater for the whole family.

Part eatery, part playground, this Lego-inspired universe is a great excuse to bring your kids to the city for a weekend adventure and get plenty of cute snaps!

Tickets are available to book now, and for $47, you'll get a burger, soft drink and access to a seriously Lego-heavy extravaganza. You can buy yours now by clicking right here.